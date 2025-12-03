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December 3: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.35 on interbank

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight December 3: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.35 on interbank
WED, 03 DEC 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated further in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, recording an average buying rate of GHS11.25 and a selling rate of GHS11.70.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.90 for dollar purchases and GHS12.25 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.33 for buying and GHS11.35 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.77 for buying and GHS15.43 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.98.

The Euro is also trading at GHS12.96 for buying and GHS13.56 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS13.17.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.35 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS15.04 each for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS13.20 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS12.20 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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