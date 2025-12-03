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Akufo-Addo never raised electricity tariffs in first year — Gideon Boako slams Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako
WED, 03 DEC 2025
Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over the recent increases in water and electricity tariffs.

According to him, the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not introduce any tariff hikes in its first year in office.

In a social media post, the lawmaker and financial economist said the former administration even reduced electricity tariffs by 17.5% in its second year.

“Let it be known that in the first year of the NPP administration in 2017, there was NO increase in electricity tariff. In the 2nd year in 2018, it was reduced by 17.5%,” he wrote.

His comment follows the announcement of new tariff adjustments that take effect on January 1, 2026, which will see consumers paying more for electricity and water.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved a 9.86 per cent increase in electricity tariffs and a 15.92 per cent rise in water tariffs across the board for all customers.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 2, after the completion of the Multi-Year Tariff Review Order (MYTO) processes for the 2026–2030 period.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Shafic Suleman, said the review was carried out in accordance with sections 3, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 21 of the PURC Act, 1997 (Act 538).

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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