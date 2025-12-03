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Mahama’s New Year’s gift to Ghanaians is an increased cost-of-living burden — Ahiagbah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah
WED, 03 DEC 2025
National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised the John Mahama-led administration for worsening the cost of living for Ghanaians.

His comment follows the announcement of fresh tariff adjustments that take effect on January 1, 2026, which will see consumers of both electricity and water paying more.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved a 9.86 per cent increase in electricity tariffs and a 15.92 per cent rise in water tariffs across the board for all customers.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 2, after the completion of the Multi-Year Tariff Review Order (MYTO) processes for the 2026–2030 cycle.

In a social media post on Wednesday, December 3, the NPP spokesperson argued that despite the rising tariffs, the President had only offered a 9% salary increase to public sector workers.

“President John Dramani Mahama’s New Year’s gift to Ghanaians is an increased cost-of-living burden, effective January 1, 2026. Electricity rates will increase by 10%, while water tariffs will rise by 16%.

“Amid these soaring tariffs, the President could only offer a measly 9% increase in minimum wage. Did we go or did we come?” he wrote.

Similarly, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the cost of production for manufacturers is expected to rise by about 30% due to the tariff adjustments.

In his own post on Wednesday, December 3, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee warned that the rising costs will make Ghana’s manufacturing sector less competitive at a time the country is seeking to boost industrial growth.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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