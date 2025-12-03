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Electricity tariff increment will make Ghanaian manufacturing less attractive — Oppong Nkrumah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
WED, 03 DEC 2025 1
Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the cost of production for manufacturers is expected to rise by about 30%.

In a social media post on Wednesday, December 3, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee attributed the projected increase to frequent adjustments in electricity tariffs.

According to him, the hikes will make Ghana’s manufacturing sector less attractive at a time when the country is working to expand industrial growth.

“By Jan 1, 2026, manufacturers’ cost of production is set to go up by about 30% from the 2024 year-end baseline cost. This is mostly from electricity tariff increases since Jan 2025. This will make Ghanaian manufacturing less attractive at a time when we desire to boost industry,” he wrote.

The MP’s comments follow the announcement of fresh tariff adjustments that take effect on January 1, 2026. Consumers of both electricity and water will pay more under the new regime.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved a 9.86 per cent increase in electricity tariffs and a 15.92 per cent rise in water tariffs across the board for all customers.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, after the completion of the Multi-Year Tariff Review Order (MYTO) processes for the 2026–2030 period.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Shafic Suleman, said the review was carried out in accordance with sections 3, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 21 of the PURC Act, 1997 (Act 538).

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Sugar | 12/3/2025 12:41:43 PM

Did your government think about that before they signed onto the IMF?

Comments1
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