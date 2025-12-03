Security agencies arrest 1,486 illegal miners in 2025 crackdown

Security agencies have arrested 1,486 suspects in nationwide anti-galamsey operations carried out between January 7 and November 30, 2025.

The Director of Communications at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia said the intensified operations in illegal mining hotspots also resulted in the seizure of 443 excavators and 11 bulldozers.

She revealed that officers confiscated 86 pump action guns, 31 motorbikes, 14 vehicles and 1,200 water pumping machines. The security teams also impounded 36 liquified petroleum gas cylinders and various washing boards used at mining sites.

Ms Mawuenyefia disclosed that officers received GH¢234,000 in attempted bribes from persons seeking to obstruct the operations. She added that about 2,000 direct jobs had been created over the past eleven months through initiatives including blue water guards, forest guards, mine repository activities and the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat.

She explained that the government has rolled out several interventions this year to curb illegal mining and protect the environment. One of the major steps was the indefinite withdrawal of all small scale mining licences issued after the December 7, 2024 elections, followed by the establishment of a technical committee to review every existing licence.

Efforts have also been made to register and track all excavators in the country, while the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme was introduced to encourage lawful and sustainable mining practices.

Ms Mawuenyefia noted that although the fight against illegal mining is far from over, progress has been made since President Mahama assumed office. She emphasised that many rivers remain polluted and several forest reserves still face threats, but significant work has gone into reducing the impact of galamsey.

She assured the public that the government remains committed to pursuing all individuals involved in illegal mining until the nation’s water bodies and forest reserves are fully restored.