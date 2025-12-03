AI breakthrough boosts early stroke detection, treatment in Ghana

Doctors in Ghana say artificial intelligence is transforming how quickly strokes can be detected and treated, offering a major boost to patient survival and recovery.

A public health physician at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr George Acquah, announced that new AI tools are now able to identify early signs of stroke from facial features, lip changes and other subtle symptoms that were previously difficult to recognise.

Speaking at the College of Physicians and Surgeons President’s Fourth Public Lecture in Accra, he said the technology draws on massive datasets to accurately predict individuals at risk.

Dr Acquah explained that the system can analyse a simple facial image and detect indicators that may point to a possible stroke. He added that AI can also interpret scans and generate clear reports that non specialists can understand, helping doctors prioritise urgent cases. According to him, quick diagnosis remains essential, noting that for certain strokes such as ischemic stroke, early intervention within the first six hours can sometimes lead to full recovery.

He stressed the need for all health workers, including ambulance personnel, to be trained in the use of AI, given its increasing importance in medical practice. For the general public, he said AI powered devices like smart watches can help track health indicators such as blood pressure and send early warnings.

Dr Acquah also highlighted significant progress in breast cancer detection, noting that AI can identify bone marrow changes, breast lesions and maternal breast abnormalities up to five years before they become visible to the human eye.

The lecture, held in partnership with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, featured contributions from international experts who discussed generative AI, its role in medical training and related ethical issues.

The Vice President of the Division of Surgeons, Professor Pius Agbenorku, said the event aimed to deepen understanding of how technology is reshaping medical education. The President of the college, Professor Samuel Debrah, added that revisiting the topic of AI for a second time reflects its growing relevance in medicine and across all sectors.