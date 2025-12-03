George Opare Addo launches National Youth App and AgTractive Campaign to transform Youth Empowerment in Ghana

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo, has launched major national digital tools, the National Youth App (Youth Explorer) and the AgTractive Campaign, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s effort to expand opportunities for young people and strengthen youth-focused governance.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment in partnership with AGRA, highlighted the government’s renewed commitment to youth development under President John Dramani Mahama’s RESET agenda.

Addressing participants, Hon. George Opare Addo described the moment as “a defining step toward building a fair, transparent, and intelligent national system that truly delivers for young people.”

The Minister noted that although agencies such as the National Youth Authority (NYA), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and the National Service Authority (NSA) have historically run important youth programs, these initiatives often operated in isolation. This fragmentation, he explained, has led to duplication of efforts, inconsistent targeting, and unequal access to opportunities across the country.

The newly unveiled National Youth Tracker App brings an end to this fragmented approach by integrating data and programs from all major youth-focused agencies into a single unified digital platform. For the first time, policymakers will have a nationwide, real-time view of beneficiaries, rising unemployment pressures, regional skills gaps, program performance, and resource utilization.

Powered by a locally developed AI engine, the system also interprets labour market trends and guides the government on where to invest for maximum impact. “This is the difference between simply running programs and governing with clarity, evidence, and foresight,” Hon. Opare Addo emphasised.

Complementing the Tracker is the Youth Explorer App, a user-friendly platform that links young people directly to jobs, vocational training, entrepreneurship support, apprenticeships, internships, scholarships, and national service placements. The Minister highlighted that the system moves beyond traditional evaluation methods that focus solely on certificates. Instead, it assesses users based on skills, passions, ambitions, and potential.

Once a user creates a profile, the app automatically matches them with opportunities they qualify for while identifying skill gaps and recommending pathways to close them. District youth officers will also have access to local dashboards, enabling them to proactively support and mentor young people. The Minister described this approach as “mentorship at scale,” adding that the era of protocol, favouritism, and “who you know” is coming to an end.

The Youth Explorer App was also designed with inclusivity in mind, featuring screen-reader compatibility, voice navigation, high-contrast modes, simplified interfaces, and sign-language video support to ensure accessibility for young people with disabilities.

Speaking on the AgTractive Campaign, Hon. Opare Addo highlighted its purpose of rebranding agriculture as a modern, innovation-driven, and profitable sector capable of attracting the next generation. He noted that every dollar invested in agriculture yields an estimated $16 return, yet Ghana continues to import over $2.2 billion worth of food annually. He encouraged young people to explore agribusiness, stating, “AI can take over many things, but not the food we eat.”

The Minister called for stronger collaboration among agencies, ministries, and development partners, stressing that the success of these tools depends on collective commitment. He urged all youth-focused bodies to embrace the new system, assuring them that the coordinated architecture will enhance impact and efficiency across the country.

Hon. Opare Addo concluded by reaffirming President Mahama’s commitment to ensuring that opportunities are fair, accessible, and evenly distributed.

“Every young Ghanaian deserves a clear path to skills development, employment, and a dignified life,” he said.

At the ceremony, AGRA Country Director Dr Betty Simawua Annan, speaking on behalf of the AGRA President, reaffirmed AGRA’s dedication to supporting national efforts to empower young people and expand employment opportunities.

She expressed gratitude to the Minister, his directors, and all agencies under the ministry for collaborating with AGRA to deliver impactful, youth-centred solutions.

Dr. Annan explained that the platforms launched today also provide real-time data on youth demographics, skills, education, and workforce participation data that will enable policymakers to design targeted interventions aligned with the realities of Ghanaian youth.

She further highlighted AGRA’s flagship Youth Entrepreneurship for the Future of Food and Agriculture (YEFFA) program, implemented across 10 African countries in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, as part of AGRA’s broader commitment to youth advancement.