Vice President hails Think 360 Degrees initiative as backbone of prison reforms

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has described the newly introduced Think 360 Degrees Prisons Initiative as the centrepiece of Ghana’s push to build a modern and development-driven correctional system.

Speaking at the commissioning parade of Officer Cadet Intake 32, she said the initiative aligns fully with the President’s reset agenda and represents a major shift in how the country approaches correctional reform.

She explained that the programme brings together humanitarian care and developmental goals, placing equal emphasis on the wellbeing of officers and inmates.

According to the Vice President, the initiative prioritises agricultural mechanisation, vocational and industrial training, and the transformation of prison facilities into productive institutions that contribute meaningfully to national development.

She noted that the aim is to expand job opportunities, boost revenue generation, and support the successful reintegration of inmates.

She appealed to the public to back the Service’s fundraising campaigns, stressing that even small contributions can make a substantial difference in improving conditions and restoring dignity to inmates.

The Vice President commended the leadership of the Prisons Service, praising the Director General for professionalism and commitment, and acknowledging the Prisons Regimental Band for their performance.

She urged the newly commissioned officers to maintain discipline, integrity, and hard work as they join the senior corps.

She formally commissioned the officers, congratulating the best-performing cadets and the entire Intake 32 on completing their training.