GoldBod CEO honoured with 470-year-old historic Suma Adinkra sword

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has received the prestigious Suma Adinkra Sword, the highest honour of the Suma Traditional Council of the Gyaman Kingdom, in recognition of his outstanding leadership in Ghana’s mining sector.

The centuries-old award, presented by Paramount Chief Odeneho Dr. Affram Brempong III, celebrates Gyamfi’s role in transforming the gold industry and promoting responsible, sustainable development.

The Suma Adinkra Sword has a legacy spanning more than 470 years and has previously been conferred on former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and John Dramani Mahama.

In accepting the honour, Gyamfi dedicated the recognition to his GoldBod team, noting that their collective effort drives the company’s contribution to national development. He said the award symbolised the commitment of every staff member working to strengthen Ghana’s minerals sector.

Gyamfi has championed major reforms aimed at empowering artisanal and small scale miners through improved access to resources, training and secure market structures. Under his leadership, GoldBod has advanced initiatives such as the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, formalisation of small scale mining and investments in value addition and local manufacturing. These interventions have strengthened Ghana’s position in the global gold market and supported stability in the national exchange rate.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has also praised Gyamfi’s leadership, describing his approach as bold and patriotic. He said the GoldBod CEO is helping shift Ghana from reactive responses to illegal mining toward long term strategies that protect the country’s mineral wealth and maximise its benefits.

The honour reinforces GoldBod’s commitment to transparent governance, responsible mining practices and Ghanaian ownership of strategic mineral assets. It also highlights Gyamfi’s growing influence in shaping the future of the country’s gold industry.

His recognition by the Suma Traditional Council stands as a testament to the impact of visionary leadership and the transformative results that can emerge from innovation, dedication and a shared sense of national purpose.