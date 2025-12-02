Catholic priest graduates as Assistant Superintendent of Prisons

Reverend Father Richard Baatabe of the Catholic Diocese of Techiman in the Bono East Region has successfully graduated as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP), marking a significant milestone in his dual vocation of faith and public service.

He was part of Intake 32 of the Prisons Officers Training School at Roman Ridge, Accra, and received his commission on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The Diocese celebrated the achievement on social media, expressing immense pride in his accomplishment and the team that accompanied him for the graduation ceremony.

“Congratulations to our newest officer, Rev. Fr. ASP Richard Baatabe. The Diocese is very proud of you. God bless the team that represented the Diocese led by Rev. Fr. Enoch Duah, Rev. Fr. ASI Francis Kofi Effah, and Rev. Fr. Stephen Effah. God bless you all,” the post read.

The graduation event drew notable dignitaries, including Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who delivered a keynote address emphasizing the government’s commitment to modernizing and reforming the Ghana Prisons Service. She highlighted key initiatives focused on infrastructure development, capacity building, operational efficiency, and humane treatment of inmates.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also underscored government-backed programs designed to equip prisoners with practical skills, citing large-scale manufacturing projects in textiles, furniture, sanitation, and construction. These ventures aim to create jobs, boost internally generated revenue, and prepare inmates for successful reintegration into society.

The graduation of Rev. Fr. Baatabe reflects the growing synergy between professional training and public service, reinforcing the importance of skilled, dedicated personnel in advancing the goals of the Ghana Prisons Service.