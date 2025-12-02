ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ahafo Regional Minister to grace NADeF homecoming event on December 16

By Richard Kofi Boahen
General News Ahafo Regional Minister to grace NADeF homecoming event on December 16
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Executive Secretary of the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), Elizabeth Opoku-Darko, has paid a courtesy visit to the Ahafo Regional Minister, Mrs. Charity Gardiner, at her office in Goaso to officially extend an invitation to the maiden NADeF Scholarship Beneficiaries Homecoming program scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Mrs. Opoku-Darko, who was accompanied by Nana Frimpong Addai, NADeF Project Officer (Non-Infrastructure), used the opportunity to congratulate the Minister on her appointment.

She explained that the forthcoming Homecoming event aims to strengthen collaboration among NADeF alumni, provide a platform for networking, and update beneficiaries on the Foundation’s latest initiatives.

“This program will, among other objectives, create a common platform for beneficiaries to share knowledge, collaborate, network, and explore potential joint ventures,” she noted.

Mrs. Gardiner, herself a proud beneficiary of the NADeF scholarship program, expressed delight at the news of the event and gladly confirmed her attendance.

She assured the delegation of her commitment to support the Homecoming and pledged to work closely with fellow beneficiaries to ensure its success.

Discussions during the meeting also touched on expanding areas of collaboration between the Regional Coordinating Council and the Foundation, particularly in the fields of health, education, women’s empowerment, and mentorship opportunities for young girls.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

The White House is seen as UFC Freedom 250 is held on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026. - Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP FBI foils plot to attack White House UFC event using explosive drones, snipers

2 hours ago

How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide

3 hours ago

Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak Abort all pending US extradition requests until Ken Ofori-Atta returns – Ras Mub...

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves

3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey Thomas Partey to miss Ghana’s World Cup opener after Canadian court dismisses vi...

3 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz (right) says his players have been keen to embrace various philosophies of playing football in their desire to create a team style. - AFP - BEN STANSALL Ghana boss Queiroz hails spirit of players ahead of Panama clash at World Cup

3 hours ago

Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will gravitate to – Barker-Vormawor Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will grav...

4 hours ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nobody has the right to close part of public hospital without my consent – Healt...

5 hours ago

Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in an unknown location in this handout image dated June 4, 2026, with the RFA Tideforce seen in the background. - Crown copyright 2026/Royal Navy/Handout via Reuters Russian warship fires warning shots at UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel

Just in....
body-container-line