Ahafo Regional Minister to grace NADeF homecoming event on December 16

The Executive Secretary of the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), Elizabeth Opoku-Darko, has paid a courtesy visit to the Ahafo Regional Minister, Mrs. Charity Gardiner, at her office in Goaso to officially extend an invitation to the maiden NADeF Scholarship Beneficiaries Homecoming program scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Mrs. Opoku-Darko, who was accompanied by Nana Frimpong Addai, NADeF Project Officer (Non-Infrastructure), used the opportunity to congratulate the Minister on her appointment.

She explained that the forthcoming Homecoming event aims to strengthen collaboration among NADeF alumni, provide a platform for networking, and update beneficiaries on the Foundation’s latest initiatives.

“This program will, among other objectives, create a common platform for beneficiaries to share knowledge, collaborate, network, and explore potential joint ventures,” she noted.

Mrs. Gardiner, herself a proud beneficiary of the NADeF scholarship program, expressed delight at the news of the event and gladly confirmed her attendance.

She assured the delegation of her commitment to support the Homecoming and pledged to work closely with fellow beneficiaries to ensure its success.

Discussions during the meeting also touched on expanding areas of collaboration between the Regional Coordinating Council and the Foundation, particularly in the fields of health, education, women’s empowerment, and mentorship opportunities for young girls.