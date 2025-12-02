Hohoe Education Director champions reading as a pathway to leadership and national progress

The Municipal Director of Education for Hohoe, Mr Victor Kwaku Kovey, has underscored the life-changing power of reading, describing it as a foundation for personal growth, creativity, and leadership.

He made the remarks at the Community Reading Promotion Campaign organised by the Ghana Library Authority in collaboration with Book Aid International at Hohoe on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Mr Kovey said reading is far more than an academic skill, explaining that it expands the mind, opens doors to new ideas and opportunities, and equips individuals to make informed decisions.

He noted that this year’s theme, “Reading Today, Reading Tomorrow,” reflects the essential role reading plays in shaping future thinkers, problem solvers, and leaders.

He highlighted how reading fuels critical thinking and innovation and cited global and national icons such as Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King Jr., Kwame Nkrumah, and President John Dramani Mahama as examples of leaders shaped by a strong reading culture.

Speaking on the festival’s sub-theme, “Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow,” he encouraged pupils to cultivate a love for reading, explore new ideas, ask questions, and dream boldly. He also thanked parents, teachers, and caregivers for nurturing early reading habits, describing their contributions as vital to building a brighter future.

The Hohoe Community Reading Promotion Campaign seeks to build a strong reading culture among young people, equipping them with the knowledge and values necessary for leadership. Four schools took part in the festival, competing in reading, spelling, story writing, and word puzzle contests. Bethel Methodist School won overall, followed by Mosama Primary School and Hohoe Experimental School, with Presbyterian Primary School placing last.

Each School received 100 books donated by Book Aid International. Volta Regional Librarian, Mr Bright Ofori, announced plans to stock libraries with all Ghana Education Service textbooks. He encouraged children and the public to download the Ghana Library App to access e-books anytime.

He acknowledged the presence of the Chief of Hohoe, whose participation, he said, reflected the community’s shared commitment to literacy and youth development. Mr Ofori stressed that libraries thrive only with community support, describing the campaign as part of a wider effort to inspire learners and promote regular library usage.

He urged students to embrace daily reading, calling it a tool powerful enough to transform their dreams. He also encouraged educators and library professionals to collaborate to sustain a strong reading culture in Hohoe and beyond.

Chairman of the occasion, Togbe Vule V, echoed the call for a robust reading culture. He recalled the humble beginnings of the Hohoe Municipal Library and expressed joy at its growth, but lamented the low usage of the facility.

“How many of you ever visited this room? I don’t think I can even count ten,” he said, warning that the library would become a “white elephant” if residents failed to use it. He urged students to rely on the library as a resource, noting that textbooks alone cannot provide all the knowledge required for academic success.

The campaign reaffirmed the community’s commitment to literacy, learning, and preparing young people to become confident and capable future leaders.