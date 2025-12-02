Electricity to rise by 9.86%, water by 15.92% from January 2026 — PURC announces

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced substantial increases in electricity and water tariffs, effective January 1, 2026, following the completion of its 2026–2030 Multi-Year Tariff Review (MYTO).

The Commission said the adjustments follow months of investment hearings, stakeholder consultations, and regional public forums aimed at ensuring transparency in the tariff-setting process.

Electricity tariffs will increase by 9.86% across all customer categories. According to PURC, the rise reflects the investment needs of power utilities, anticipated generation outputs, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation, the cedi–US dollar exchange rate, and rising natural gas costs. Operational expenses and the regulated asset base of utilities were also considered. Quarterly tariff reviews will continue to adjust for variables outside the control of utility companies, including fuel prices and the generation mix.

Water tariffs are set to rise by 15.92% over the 2026–2030 period. The increase is based on projected production and sales volumes, expected capital investments, and non-revenue water levels. Residential consumers will face higher charges across consumption bands, while commercial, industrial, non-residential, and public institutions will also see increased rates. Service charges will largely remain unchanged. For the first time, the MYTO incorporates tariffs for mini-grids serving remote and island communities, with costs included in the revenue requirements of the Volta River Authority to ensure consistent implementation.

Several factors influenced the tariff adjustments. For electricity, the projected generation mix includes 78.79% thermal, 20.90% hydro, and 0.31% renewables, with the Weighted Average Cost of Gas expected to rise to US$7.8749/MMBtu. Transmission and distribution losses have been targeted for improvement, with assumptions of 8% inflation and an exchange rate of GHS 12.01 to US$1. For water, non-revenue water is projected to decline to 43%, alongside updated production and sales expectations.

PURC emphasized that the adjustments are essential to sustain reliable electricity and water services while supporting long-term investments in Ghana’s utility infrastructure.