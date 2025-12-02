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Examiner reveals how WASSCE female candidate left her number in empty answer booklet with love note 'I’m a beautiful girl'

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Education Examiner reveals how WASSCE female candidate left her number in empty answer booklet with love note I’m a beautiful girl
TUE, 02 DEC 2025 7

Ernest Ato Bentil, an educational technology consultant and examiner, has highlighted a troubling trend among students during examinations, noting that some candidates are submitting love notes and phone numbers in their answer booklets instead of actual responses.

The disclosure comes as Ghana reflects on the recently released WASSCE results, which many stakeholders have described as disappointing.

In an interview with Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show, Mr. Bentil, who is also CEO of Jnycafey Training Consult, described the practice as alarming and indicative of deeper structural issues within the education system.

“Sometimes, when you open an answer booklet, you find nothing related to the exam. On one occasion, I came across a female student’s booklet where she had written, ‘I’m a beautiful girl’ and included her phone number,” he recounted. “It seems she expected the examiner to contact her, but WAEC rules strictly prohibit that. This shows she gained no real knowledge, despite years spent in school.”

Mr. Bentil attributed such behavior to weak academic foundations laid during the early years of schooling. “The problem starts in primary school. If a child fails to grasp fundamental concepts during the six years of primary education, they struggle to cope in Junior High School. The JHS curriculum builds on primary education, so poor foundations make catching up almost impossible,” he explained.

His observations add weight to calls for renewed emphasis on literacy and numeracy at the primary level, especially as educators, policymakers, and parents debate strategies to address performance gaps in the latest WASSCE results.

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Comments

Ama Boadu | 12/2/2025 11:11:14 PM

For the past 8 years or so, we were passing exams for political reasons than hard work. To make the free SHS work, passed mark were dropped, I think and invigilations were relaxed during exams .

Comments7
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