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80% of doctors posted to Upper West Region didn't show up for duty — Regional Director

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Health 80% of doctors posted to Upper West Region didnt show up for duty — Regional Director
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Upper West Regional Health Administration says the region is facing a severe staffing crisis after the majority of newly posted doctors failed to take up their assignments for the 2025 to 2026 service year.

Out of the 32 doctors posted to the region, only seven reported to duty, leaving 25 declining the posting. The administration described the situation as a major setback that has deepened an already strained healthcare system.

Dr Josephat Nyuzaghl, Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, expressed worry over the scale of the shortfall and warned that it would have a huge negative impact on the delivery of medical care to the region’s population, which is close to one million.

According to JoyNews, only 55 medical doctors are currently practicing in the entire region, meaning each doctor is expected to attend to more than 18,000 patients.

Health officials had hoped that the arrival of newly posted doctors would help ease the workload and improve access to care.

Dr Nyuzaghl said the regional directorate has been actively engaging the newly posted doctors, appealing to them to accept the postings and help support healthcare delivery in the area.

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