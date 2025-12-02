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Government to pay Gh¢50,000 funeral cost, Gh¢100,000 compensation to families of six El-wak stampede victims

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News Government to pay Gh¢50,000 funeral cost, Gh¢100,000 compensation to families of six El-wak stampede victims
TUE, 02 DEC 2025 1

The government has announced a comprehensive support package for the families of the six victims who tragically lost their lives in the El-Wak Stadium stampede during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise recently.

Each bereaved family will receive GH¢50,000 to cover funeral expenses and an additional GH¢100,000 as compensation to help cushion them during this difficult period. This brings the total relief per family to GH¢150,000.

In a further gesture of support, government has also offered to enlist one qualified family member from each of the six affected families into the Ghana Armed Forces. The decision is aimed at honouring the aspirations of the deceased applicants who had hoped to serve the nation.

Authorities also indicated that injured survivors of the stampede will be given consideration for automatic enlistment once they are medically cleared.

The announcement was made by officials from the Ministry of Defence during visits to the victims’ families and those receiving treatment.

The government assured the families of continuous assistance, including psychosocial support, as they navigate their loss.

The tragic stampede at El-Wak sparked nationwide concern, prompting questions about crowd management and safety protocols during major recruitment exercises. A review of procedures has since been initiated to prevent such incidents in the future.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Comments

Kojo Owusu | 12/2/2025 11:02:40 PM

No officer held responsible and we the tax payers picking up the bills as usual. This should come from the Military Budget and some officers accountable.

Comments1
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