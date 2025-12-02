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Tue, 02 Dec 2025 Tragedy

How two timber workers cutting a tree crashed to death by another firmly rooted tree raising shock at Bekawopa  

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
How two timber workers cutting a tree crashed to death by another firmly rooted tree raising shock atBekawopa

A tragic incident has thrown the Bekawopa community into mourning after two chainsaw operators were killed by a falling tree near Abrafo in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region.

The victims, Yaw Asare also known as Tompuu, who was in his fifties, and Eric Tetteh, who was in his thirties, were said to be cutting down a timber when the unexpected happened.

Witnesses indicated that while the men were working on one tree, another standing tree close by suddenly toppled and crashed onto them.

Residents described the event as strange and difficult to explain, with some suggesting spiritual forces may have played a role in the unexpected fall of the tree. The unusual circumstances led traditional authorities to perform customary rites at the scene before the bodies were allowed to be removed.

Police officers from the Jukwa District Command later conveyed the remains to the mortuary for preservation. Investigations are ongoing to determine what led to the fatal incident.

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