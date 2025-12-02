‘There is an exception to every rule’ — Kwakye Ofosu on IGP Yohuno’s post-retirement contract

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has clarified the need for a post-retirement contract for Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

After assuming office, the President, in an official statement, announced a suspension of such contracts, noting that requests in that regard would not be granted.

However, in what many deem a breach of the President’s own decision, Mr Mahama has approved a two-year contract extension for Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV, Kwakye Ofosu, who is also the Spokesperson for the President, said the nature of the position requires that an exception be made to ensure consistency in the country’s internal security leadership.

The Minister further stressed that the decision was not a unilateral one but was taken after the Police Council made a recommendation to President Mahama for the IGP, who was scheduled for retirement in December 2025, to go another two years.

“But I feel that to every rule, there is an exception, and especially because this is a security sector-related appointment… surely a case can be made for allowing sufficient time for his policies to percolate, for his initiatives to come to fruition, because stability and continuity is a key requirement in security management,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said.

“When such a recommendation is made, it is worth looking into. And if the assessment shows that there’s merit in that position, I do not see why a very limited exception cannot be made in that particular instance,” he added.