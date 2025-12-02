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V/R: Transport Union, residents demand urgent commissioning of Aklakpa, Tsetsekpo bridges ahead of Christmas 

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Social News V/R: Transport Union, residents demand urgent commissioning ofAklakpa,Tsetsekpobridges ahead of Christmas
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Adidome–Juapong Transport Union and residents of the Central and North Tongu districts have called on the government and the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) to immediately commission the reconstructed Aklakpa and Tsetsekpo bridges.

This, according to them, would lead to safe and efficient transportation ahead of the Christmas season.

Mr Guggisberg Fiagbenu, Chairman of the Union and Assembly Member of the Adidome Central Electoral Area, said the urgency is due to the deteriorating condition of the alternative route currently being used by commuters.

He described the detour as “stressful, unsafe and economically draining,” noting that drivers face frequent vehicle breakdowns, higher maintenance costs, and prolonged travel delays, particularly during the festive season when traffic increases sharply.

Mr Fiagbenu noted that several appeals to authorities to repair the temporary route had gone unanswered. He urged that, with the bridges now completed, the government prioritise their commissioning to avert transportation challenges and ensure public safety.

“With Christmas approaching, transport activities will surge. It is only prudent that these bridges are opened without delay to relieve drivers and commuters of the daily hardship they face on the alternative route,” he emphasized.

Residents of Mafi Tsetsekpo and its adjoining communities highlighted the adverse impact of the bridge closure on their daily lives.

They reported difficulties accessing emergency services, including ambulances to the Adidome Government Hospital, and transporting deceased persons to the mortuary.

The Ghana News Agency also observed that most construction projects in those areas have stalled due to the inability to transport building materials, and there has been a shortage of sachet water, as trucks and tricycles cannot access the town.

Drivers who spoke to the GNA echoed these concerns, describing the detour as “a constant nightmare” marked by deep gullies, mud, and frequent vehicle damage.

The community noted that the project supervisor, Mr Jonas Asamoa Pepra of the Road Maintenance Unit, had indicated the Tsetsekpo bridge would be opened immediately after the completion of due processes.

Residents, however, expressed frustration with delays, stressing the urgent need for government intervention.

The Transport Union also maintains that the immediate opening of the Aklakpa and Tsetsekpo bridges is crucial to ensure safe mobility, reduce accidents, and support economic activity in the Central Tongu District during the festive season.

GNA

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