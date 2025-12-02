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Tue, 02 Dec 2025 Crime & Punishment

Two suspects jailed 34 years for robbing two brothers 

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Two suspects jailed 34 years for robbing two brothers

Two men who attacked and robbed two brothers at Agbazo have been sentenced to a total of 34 years' imprisonment by the Amasaman Circuit Court.

Lawrence Fumato, alias “Rasta,” 28, and Daniel Dzoka, alias “Alkaline,” 20, pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob Joseph Npunpir Yakpaiba and his brother, Budali Sulley, of their motorbike, mobile phones and cash.

Mrs Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, the relieving judge, handed each of them 17 years in prison with hard labour.

They were also ordered to pay for repairs to the Royal motorbike they stole and damaged.

Their accomplice, Nii Aryee, is currently on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court that the complainants, both factory hands living at Agbazo, were riding home on their unregistered blue Royal 150 motorbike valued at GH₵17,000 on November 12, 2025, when it developed a fault.

While attempting to fix it, they were attacked by Fumato, who wielded a pair of scissors, and Dzoka, who pulled a pistol.

Yakpaiba was robbed of the motorbike, a Samsung Galaxy A05 valued at GH₵2,280, an Itel phone valued at GH₵150, and GH₵2,500 cash.

Budali was also robbed of his Tecno Spark 8 phone valued at GH₵1,300 and GH₵1,500 cash.

The robbers fled, but a police investigation led to the retrieval of the damaged motorbike on November 15, from Nii Aryee, who attempted to sell it.

Fumato and Dzoka were arrested two days later at their residence.

A search recovered the scissors used in the attack, as well as the Samsung Galaxy A05 and Itel phone, which the complainants later identified as theirs.

GNA

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