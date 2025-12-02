GWL shuts down Weija treatment plant

The Management of Ghana Water Limited in the Accra West Region has announced a planned shutdown of the Weija Treatment Plant to fix a major fault on one of its main transmission lines.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, December 2, the company revealed that a critical pipeline transporting treated water from the facility to several western parts of Accra has developed serious perforations.

Engineers warn that the line is at risk of total failure if the damage is not addressed immediately, prompting the decision to halt production temporarily.

The shutdown is scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will disrupt water supply to a wide stretch of communities. Residents in Korle-Bu, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Weija, Gbawe, Malam, Anyaa, Kwashieman, Ablekuma, Darkuman, Kaneshie, Tesano, Odorkor, Sowutuom, Lapaz, Achimota, the North Industrial Area, and nearby neighbourhoods are expected to experience shortages throughout the repair period.

Ghana Water Limited says production will restart as soon as work is completed and is advising households and businesses to store enough water ahead of the maintenance exercise. The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience the interruption may cause.