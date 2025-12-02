ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GWL shuts down Weija treatment plant

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
General News GWL shuts down Weija treatment plant
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Management of Ghana Water Limited in the Accra West Region has announced a planned shutdown of the Weija Treatment Plant to fix a major fault on one of its main transmission lines.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, December 2, the company revealed that a critical pipeline transporting treated water from the facility to several western parts of Accra has developed serious perforations.

Engineers warn that the line is at risk of total failure if the damage is not addressed immediately, prompting the decision to halt production temporarily.

The shutdown is scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will disrupt water supply to a wide stretch of communities. Residents in Korle-Bu, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Weija, Gbawe, Malam, Anyaa, Kwashieman, Ablekuma, Darkuman, Kaneshie, Tesano, Odorkor, Sowutuom, Lapaz, Achimota, the North Industrial Area, and nearby neighbourhoods are expected to experience shortages throughout the repair period.

Ghana Water Limited says production will restart as soon as work is completed and is advising households and businesses to store enough water ahead of the maintenance exercise. The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience the interruption may cause.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund

2 hours ago

BibianiNPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area elections over irregularities Bibiani NPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area election...

2 hours ago

CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major UK data breach CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major U...

3 hours ago

The New Face of Influence in Africa The New Face of Influence in Africa

3 hours ago

Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict enforcement Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict ...

3 hours ago

South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges calm amid xenophobic crackdown South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges cal...

4 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on Wednesday Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on Wednesday

4 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng OSP clarifies position on Ofori-Atta’s US residency ruling, says extradition pro...

4 hours ago

Afari Military Hospital: Were engaged in blame games while people are dying — NPP MP Afari Military Hospital: We're engaged in blame games while people are dying — N...

4 hours ago

It is inaccurate to say NPP did no work on Afari Military Hospital — Dr Ekua Amoakoh It is inaccurate to say NPP did no work on Afari Military Hospital — Dr Ekua Amo...

Just in....
body-container-line