Bright Mumuni Aziz raises concern over 2025 WASSCE results, calls for transparency and strong institutions

Education advocate Bright Mumuni Aziz has expressed deep concern over the sharp decline in the 2025 WAEC/WASSCE results, describing the situation as a “national crisis that should shake every Ghanaian.”

According to him, the nearly 20 percent drop in pass rates and the mass cancellation of results point to a deeper problem within Ghana’s educational system.

Bright Mumuni Aziz noted that for years, the sector has survived on “shortcuts, weak supervision, and under-resourced schools,” and the recent crackdown by WAEC has only exposed long-standing cracks.

He also believes students today face overwhelming digital distractions, but insists it is unfair to blame them alone when “the environment we have created is so fragile.”

He is, therefore, calling for stronger and politically insulated institutions capable of upholding standards and protecting the integrity of teaching and learning.

He also urged WAEC to be more transparent in its operations, especially in cases where results are cancelled without consulting school heads or affected candidates.

“As someone who has seen results cancelled without WAEC contacting the school, I must ask, what exactly is WAEC’s policy on cancellation, and do students ever get the chance to tell their side of the story?” he questioned.

Bright Mumuni Aziz emphasized that Ghana owes its young people a fair and credible education system, one built not on improvisation but on integrity and accountability to improve learning outcomes.