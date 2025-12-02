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Parliament approves GH¢5.3bn roads budget but Minister says it falls far short of target

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Projects & Developments Roads and Highways Minister Governs Agbodza
TUE, 02 DEC 2025
Roads and Highways Minister Governs Agbodza

Parliament has approved GH¢5.3 billion for the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the 2026 financial year, marking a key part of government’s wider plan to strengthen Ghana’s road and transport network.

Alongside the approved allocation, an additional GH¢30 billion from oil revenue has been set aside under the Big Push Programme to support major road development projects across the country.

The initiative is intended to drive large-scale upgrades that will improve national connectivity and reduce the persistent transportation difficulties facing many communities.

Despite the approval, the debate in Parliament revealed concerns about the adequacy of the funds. Roads and Highways Minister Governs Agbodza cautioned that the amount, though significant on paper, remains far below what is required to keep the country’s road sector on track.

He told the House that the ministry is currently responsible for projects valued at more than GH¢110 billion, arguing that the approved budget cannot meet the demands of such a large portfolio.

He stressed that although the GH¢5.3 billion allocation may appear substantial, it is grossly insufficient when measured against the magnitude of ongoing work and the urgent need for improved road infrastructure.

Agbodza maintained that the ministry will require far more resources if it is to deliver the road improvements Ghanaians expect.

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