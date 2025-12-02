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Dzindziso JHS shut down after human faeces, cola nuts found at classroom entrances

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Education Dzindziso JHS shut down after human faeces, cola nuts found at classroom entrances
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

Teaching and learning at the Dzindziso D/A Junior High School in the Kadjebi District have come to an abrupt halt after an alarming incident in which unknown individuals allegedly deposited parcels of human faeces and cola nuts at the entrances of all three classrooms.

According to a letter dated November 26, 2025, and submitted to the Kadjebi District Director of Education, the shocking discovery was made early in the morning just as students and teachers were arriving for classes.

Each classroom entrance had human excreta wrapped in polythene bags, placed deliberately in front of the Form One, Form Two, and Form Three rooms. The parcels were surrounded by cola nuts, creating a disturbing scene that prevented entry and sparked fear among staff and learners.

School authorities immediately contacted the Assemblyman for the Dzindziso Electoral Area as well as the PTA Chairman. After visiting the scene, both officials advised that students be sent home to safeguard their health and safety while the matter was referred to the appropriate authorities.

Assemblyman Lukman Hamza confirmed the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, describing it as deeply unsettling. He said investigations have begun to identify those responsible and uncover the reasons behind the repeated attacks.

District Director of Education, Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, also verified the report and announced that the school will remain closed until sanitation and safety conditions are fully restored. He noted that Dzindziso E.P. JHS has suffered similar incidents in the past, which also resulted in temporary closures.

A staff member, who requested anonymity, revealed that these attacks have occurred multiple times, raising suspicion that some individuals within the community may be attempting to disrupt the school’s operations.

Residents of the area have expressed anger and disappointment, calling for swift action to protect the school and ensure that children can learn in safety. District authorities have assured the public that the matter is being handled with the seriousness it deserves as community leaders prepare to meet and discuss preventive measures moving forward.

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