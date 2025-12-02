'Deliberately create 10 Ghanaian billionaires' — Kofi Amoabeng urges Mahama

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, founder of the collapsed UT Bank, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to lead a bold national drive aimed at deliberately creating a new class of wealthy Ghanaian entrepreneurs capable of transforming the economy.

Speaking at the fourth First National Bank (FNB) Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament at the Achimota Golf Club, Amoabeng said Ghana’s development requires intentional support for young, ethical and tax-compliant business owners who can grow into global giants and anchor the nation’s economic future.

Addressing President Mahama directly, he said Ghana must move past its “pull-him-down” attitudes and instead empower talented citizens to build strong business empires that would elevate the country’s image on the international stage.

“My view is that beyond creating jobs for the masses, we should deliberately build at least ten millionaires or billionaires in Ghana,” he said. “Identify young people who are honest, pay their taxes and genuinely run their businesses, then give them targeted support through contracts, grants and government backing so they can expand and project Ghana internationally.”

He stressed that supporting such entrepreneurs is essential to driving the President’s poverty reduction agenda and strengthening the foundation of the national economy. Amoabeng added that the government must look beyond political lines when identifying people with potential.

“So, Mr. President, not only those from the NDC but genuine business people across the country should be encouraged and supported to succeed for the benefit of Ghana,” he said.

Amoabeng also commended President Mahama for what he described as a renewed sense of optimism in the country, referencing improvements in inflation, interest rates and the performance of the cedi. He also praised the 24-hour economy initiative, describing it as a clear call for productivity and hard work.

He expressed strong support for the proposed Accra–Kumasi commercial project, saying business owners would gladly pay more for faster travel that saves time and boosts productivity.

“The idea excites me. If people currently spend seven hours to get to Kumasi, many will willingly pay a thousand cedis for a faster and efficient option so they can do their business and return the same day,” he said.

The former banker further called for urgent reforms in the judiciary, arguing that prolonged court delays discourage investment and slow economic progress. He cited his own experience with a debt recovery case that dragged on for eight years, questioning why such matters should take so long when evidence is clear.

Amoabeng insisted that without a more efficient justice system, many of the President’s wider economic reforms will not yield their full benefits.

President Mahama attended the tournament alongside the Sports Minister, dignitaries and members of the Achimota Golf Club, where the event highlighted fellowship, competition and national development conversations.