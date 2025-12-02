Cultural and community gatherings strengthens unity and preserves Ghanaian identity among diaspora - US Ambassador

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E Victor Emmanuel Smith, has emphasized the importance of cultural and community gatherings in strengthening unity and preserving Ghanaian identity among the diaspora.

He made this statement on Sunday while joining members of the Ghanaian diaspora and the wider Worcester community at the Thanksgiving Weekend Special Edition organized by Anokye Krom African-American Restaurant in Massachusetts.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador Smith stated that the gathering forms part of his broader efforts to strengthen relations with Ghanaian communities across the United States and to encourage active participation in cultural and community-based programs.

“Such events are vital for keeping traditions alive and building bridges between Ghana and its communities in the United States,” he remarked.

During the festivities, he interacted with attendees, exchanging greetings and engaging in conversations with both Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian community members. Organizers noted that his presence demonstrated the Embassy’s continued commitment to supporting diaspora activities and promoting Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The event, part of the restaurant’s monthly all-you-can-eat buffet series, featured a buffet priced at $50 for adults and half-rate for children. It also included live performances by The Residence Band and K’Shoes International Band, bringing together dozens of patrons for an afternoon filled with music, food, and cultural celebration.

Several attendees praised the Ambassador’s participation, calling it a significant show of support that reinforced the strong ties between the Ghanaian government and its citizens abroad.