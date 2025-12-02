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Vice President reaffirms government’s commitment to Ghana's industrialisation

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD II Contributor
General News Vice President reaffirms government’s commitment to Ghanas industrialisation
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing Ghana's Industrialisation.

She stated this agenda is a pathway to economic independence, resilience, and long-term prosperity.

Speaking at the 14th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards in Accra, the Vice President said industrial growth is central to government policies, including the proposed 24-hour economy.

She explained this policy would encourage manufacturing and light industries to operate in shifts, an approach that would raise productivity, make better use of resources, and create more jobs.

On agriculture, she highlighted on the government’s Feed Ghana Programme which is designed to increase food production and create employment across the country.

“The programme will also ensure a stable supply of raw materials to support agribusiness and help position Ghana as an export-driven economy,” she added.

The Vice President stated that Industrialisation requires partnership with the private sector hence called for bold investments from industry players and assured them of the government's continued support. This includes efforts under the Agribusiness Policy to guarantee reliable inputs for manufacturers.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pledged that the government will work to address challenges facing the industrial sector, such as access to credit.

“We will work with you to address them; we know we have your cooperation,” she said.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, outlined ongoing reforms to create a better environment for industry.

She said regulatory and digitalisation efforts are simplifying processes from company registration to customs clearance. These changes, she noted, reduce delays and provide predictability for businesses.

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare added that infrastructure investments are enabling industrial competitiveness.

She mentioned work was in progress to improve energy stability, expand industrial parks, and enhance transport networks.

“This includes support for the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor initiative, which is expected to lower trade costs and improve regional market access,” she stated.

The outgoing AGI President, Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, commended the government for removing the COVID-19 levy and other pro-business measures.

He called for stronger border controls and the removal of substandard goods to protect local industries and maintain quality standards.

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