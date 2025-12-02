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ABANTU calls for united action against gender based online abuse

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
Social News ABANTU calls for united action against gender based online abuse
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition hosted by ABANTU for Development has used this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence to call for a stronger national response to the growing problem of digital abuse in Ghana.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Accra, the coalition noted that the increasing circulation of violent and abusive content targeting women and girls online reflects a wider crisis of gender-based violence across the country. It stressed that viral videos showing assaults and harassment represent only a small portion of the abuse occurring in homes, workplaces, and public spaces, while digital platforms continue to serve as channels for attacking women in public life.

According to the coalition, politicians, journalists, activists, and other women in leadership are often subjected to insults, threats, and the non-consensual sharing of private material. It explained that these attacks inflict psychological harm, damage reputations, and discourage women from participating in public discourse and leadership.

The statement highlighted the Affirmative Action Act of 2024 as a key tool for addressing such violations. Section 28(1) of the law criminalizes acts that intimidate, victimize, or use hate speech to obstruct women, provisions that also cover online abuse and carry penalties that include fines or imprisonment.

The AALC emphasized that violence continues to be one of the major barriers preventing women from pursuing leadership roles. It called on members of the public, policymakers, and digital platforms to use the 16 Days campaign to raise awareness of the law, enforce its provisions, and recognize digital violence as a direct threat to women’s participation in Ghana’s democracy.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the full implementation of the Affirmative Action Act, insisting that the safety of women in both physical and digital spaces is essential for their full involvement in national development.

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