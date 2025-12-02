AIDS Resurgence in Ghana: Counting the Cost of Inaction

The Alarm Bells Are Ringing

When I enquired about the whispers in our communities, the response was chilling: “AIDS is back, full swing.” This is not rumor—it is reality. Ghana is facing a resurgence of HIV/AIDS, and if care is not taken, the financial, social, and human costs will cripple our nation.

The Stark Numbers

354,000 Ghanaians are currently living with HIV (Ghana AIDS Commission, 2024).

19,000 new infections were recorded in 2024, with youth aged 15–25 leading the surge.

12,000 AIDS-related deaths occurred in 2024, reversing years of progress.

Treatment coverage gap : At least 80,000 people living with HIV are not on antiretroviral therapy.

: At least 80,000 people living with HIV are not on antiretroviral therapy. Global context : UNAIDS reports 1.3 million new infections worldwide in 2024, with 11 million people untreated.

: UNAIDS reports 1.3 million new infections worldwide in 2024, with 11 million people untreated. Funding collapse: International HIV financing fell from $80 billion in 2020 (COVID peak) to $39 billion in 2025, the steepest drop in nearly two decades.

Financial Implications

Lost Productivity : HIV/AIDS disproportionately affects the working-age population. If prevalence rises unchecked, Ghana could lose over GH₵500 million annually in workforce productivity.

: HIV/AIDS disproportionately affects the working-age population. If prevalence rises unchecked, Ghana could lose over GH₵500 million annually in workforce productivity. Health System Burden : Antiretroviral therapy, hospital admissions, and opportunistic infections could consume 10–15% of Ghana’s health budget if infections rise.

: Antiretroviral therapy, hospital admissions, and opportunistic infections could consume 10–15% of Ghana’s health budget if infections rise. Household Poverty: Families already struggling will face catastrophic costs for care, funerals, and lost income, deepening inequality.

Families already struggling will face catastrophic costs for care, funerals, and lost income, deepening inequality. National Development Goals: Rising infections threaten Ghana’s ability to meet SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and undermine the 2030 vision for a healthy, productive population.

Social Implications

Youth Vulnerability : The epidemic is shifting to young people, threatening Ghana’s future workforce and leadership.

: The epidemic is shifting to young people, threatening Ghana’s future workforce and leadership. Stigma & Discrimination : Without education, stigma will rise, driving infections underground and worsening the crisis.

: Without education, stigma will rise, driving infections underground and worsening the crisis. Family Breakdown : Increased illness and death will destabilize households, leaving more children orphaned.

: Increased illness and death will destabilize households, leaving more children orphaned. Gender Inequality: Young women are disproportionately affected, with infection rates nearly twice as high as their male peers.

What Must Be Done Immediately

Revive the National AIDS Fund – Activate and finance it to sustain prevention and treatment. Mass Public Education Campaigns – Bring HIV awareness back into schools, churches, mosques, and media. Scale Up Testing & Early Diagnosis – Make testing routine, stigma-free, and accessible in every district. Guarantee Treatment Access – Ensure uninterrupted supply of antiretroviral drugs nationwide. Youth-Focused Interventions – Tailor prevention programs to the realities of young people, especially girls. Civil Society Partnerships – Empower NGOs, traditional leaders, and community groups to lead grassroots advocacy.

Final Word

If Ghana fails to act, the resurgence of HIV/AIDS will not only claim lives but also drain our economy, destabilize families, and reverse decades of progress. No rhetoric, only action. The alarm bells are ringing—we must act now, or history will judge us harshly.

By Atitso Charles Akpalu, Founder & Managing Director, Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd; Civic Advocate

Author’s Note:

This article is intended for free republication across platforms, civic forums, and media outlets. Let it serve as a rallying cry for urgent national action.