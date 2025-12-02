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Tue, 02 Dec 2025 Education

Digital Learning Model offers African students global access without leaving home

By Patterson Adjei || Contributor
Digital Learning Model offers African students global access without leaving home

African higher education institutions should consider redefining international education through technology rather than travel.

Speaking at the African Studies Association conference in Atlanta, Georgia, digital internationalization researcher Patterson highlighted Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) as a breakthrough solution that can give African students global academic exposure without needing to cross borders.

For many African students, studying abroad remains financially and practically impossible. The cost of airfare, accommodation, visa processing, and currency differences puts mobility programs beyond reach for most families.

“That is precisely why COIL matters,” Patterson noted at the conference. “With COIL, we are bringing the world into African classrooms, instead of sending a few African students abroad.”

Through COIL, students in African universities work directly with peers in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and other parts of Africa. They collaborate on assignments, engage in cross-cultural discussions, and jointly produce academic projects all through structured online sessions.

Rather than simply listening to lectures from foreign instructors, Patterson emphasizes, students engage in live, reciprocal knowledge-creation.

“It is not a colonial model of ‘knowledge flowing into Africa,’” Patterson explained. “It is an exchange where Ghanaian, Kenyan, Nigerian, or South African perspectives sit alongside perspectives from other countries.”

This approach offers several advantages for African Higher Education Institutions (HEIs):

  • Cost savings: No travel or visa expenses for students
  • Greater participation: Entire classes benefit, not only a privileged few
  • Local relevance: African curriculum content remains central
  • Digital skill development: Students gain fluency in modern collaborative technologies

The African continent stands at a crossroads. With one of the fastest-growing youth populations in the world, demand for higher education and global exposure is rising sharply. Yet traditional internationalization based on student mobility remains inaccessible to many.

“Across Sub-Saharan Africa, the majority of students will never have the chance to study outside their home country,” Patterson said. “But through COIL, they can still learn alongside students in Tokyo, Toronto, Texas or Turin.”

The shift toward digital internationalization also supports ongoing efforts to decolonize knowledge production.

“African students must not only receive knowledge they must contribute to it,” Patterson stressed. “COIL ensures African voices are present, heard, and valued in global academic conversations.”

As discussions continue both in Africa and abroad, COIL is increasingly viewed not as a temporary COVID-era experiment, but as a lasting transformation in global higher education.

“The future of internationalization for Africa will not be limited to airports and visas,” Patterson concluded. “It will be built through digital connections, collaborative classrooms, and shared human dialogue without borders.”

Patterson Adjei, a Ph.D. Student in Instructional Technology at the Ohio University, International Economist and Digital Internationalization Researcher made the above presentation at the African Studies Association Conference Atlanta USA November 20th to 22nd 2025.

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Comments

Kaakyire | 12/3/2025 12:24:45 AM

Great presentation!

Comments5
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