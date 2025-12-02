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Asutifi North MP who allegedly caused attack on NAIMOS at Hwidiem case adjourned to January 22

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Asutifi North Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo
TUE, 02 DEC 2025
Asutifi North Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo

An Accra Circuit Court has postponed to January 22 next year the case involving Asutifi North Member of Parliament Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, who has been accused of instigating a mob attack on officials of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat at Hwediem.

The MP is before the court on charges that include conspiracy to assault a public officer, assault on a public officer, conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, causing unlawful damage and rioting with weapons.

He is standing trial alongside two alleged accomplices identified as Zakaria Yakubu and another man known only as Alex, both of whom are currently at large. Although his plea has not yet been taken, Addo has been granted bail set at GHC150,000.

During the hearing, Deputy Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Nyamekye, who represented the substantive prosecutor, informed the court that the prosecution had not finished compiling witness statements. He requested one additional month to complete the process.

Defence counsel Ebenezer Kwaku Boadu indicated that if the prosecution remained unprepared by the next sitting, he would apply for his client to be discharged. The court advised him to submit a formal request if he wished to pursue that action.

The case stems from an incident in which the MP allegedly encouraged a mob to attack NAIMOS Director Colonel Dominic Buah and his team during an operation in Ahafo Hwediem. On November 3, 2025, Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno directed the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters to investigate the assault.

Following the incident, Addo was invited by police to assist with inquiries into the suspected obstruction of the NAIMOS team.

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