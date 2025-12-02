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NACOC D-G calls for global cooperation as West Africa emerges as drug market

By Deborah Narkie Nartey, ISD II Contributor
General News NACOC D-G calls for global cooperation as West Africa emerges as drug market
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Director General of the Narcotics Control Commission Ghana (NACOC), Brigadier General Maxwell Mantey, has stated that the current landscape in West Africa indicates a troubling transformation of the region into both a market and, in some cases, a production hub for drugs.

He said this at the opening ceremony of International Conference on the High- level Dialogue on Drug Markets, in West Africa synthetics, cocaine, criminal money and strategic responses on Thursday in Accra.

He stated that recent research reveals that traffickers have adapted to utilize modern technology, including digital payments and weakened border controls, significantly expanding their operations.

Mr. Mantey outlined three key strategies for addressing this crisis: enforcement, prevention, and cooperation.

He mentioned that efforts to bolster intelligence-sharing and enhance capabilities in precursor control have been prioritized in Ghana where collaborations with local stakeholders are vital in adapting to the shifting dynamics of drug trafficking.

He said additionally, the conference focused on improving understanding of market trends and fostering actionable steps that can enhance treatment options for those affected by substance abuse.

Mr. Mantey called for global partnerships to be rooted in trust and guided by scientific approaches to create cleaner, healthier markets.

In acknowledging the efforts of various organizations and frontline workers, he affirmed the need for continued cooperation in these challenging times.

He noted that with the drug trade becoming increasingly sophisticated, there is a need for collaborative efforts to protect communities and combat the spread of drug-related harm.

The Director of the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, Mr. Mark Shaw, emphasized that gaps in the ecosystem have dire consequences.

"The drug push has caused the deaths of hundreds, perhaps thousands, in countries like Sierra Leone, Algeria, and Guinea, many lives have been lost before understanding the dangerous effects of powerful synthetic opioids,” he added.

He said currently, the cocaine market remains active, complicating efforts to combat drug-related violence and health crises, adding that without a clear understanding of the supply chains, it becomes challenging to prevent overdoses or provide adequate treatment.

He said the conference will also concentrate on improving the body of data and sharing best practices in public health, drug policy, and law enforcement.

"In order to successfully combat drug trafficking, a special session was held to investigate how governments and civil society can track illicit financial flows," he noted.

"We want to play a role in providing data and insights to support ongoing efforts in the region, the collaboration between Ghana and New Zealand received particular recognition for its commitment to addressing these complex issues,’’ he added.

The two day regional high-level dialogue was in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

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