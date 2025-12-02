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Defence Ministry’s new internal audit committee tasked with safeguarding public funds

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
General News Defence Ministry’s new internal audit committee tasked with safeguarding public funds
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Acting Minister for Defence, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has tasked members of the newly inaugurated Internal Audit Committee of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with safeguarding public funds and ensuring that the Ministry avoids future financial infractions noted in Auditor-General’s reports.

During the inauguration ceremony on Friday in Accra, Dr. Forson emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening oversight mechanisms and ensuring that public resources are managed transparently and efficiently.

He underscored the strategic importance of the newly constituted committee, noting that its work will be critical in reinforcing financial discipline and compliance within the Ministry.

Dr. Forson urged committee members to execute their mandate with professionalism, integrity, and diligence, adding that their performance will be essential to improving internal controls and enhancing the overall effectiveness of Ghana’s defence administration.

The Chairperson, Mr. Joseph Frederick Odartey Blankson, assured that the committee would implement audit recommendations promptly and strengthen internal control systems to prevent financial infractions.

He criticized the practice of endorsing store receipt vouchers without physically verifying the items, describing it as unacceptable.

“Our responsibility is to ensure such things never happen. We must be the bridge between auditors and management and work proactively, not reactively,” he said.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Mr. Thomas Thompson Aryee, highlighted that structural gaps in the national internal audit framework continue to weaken auditors’ oversight of payment and procurement processes, underscoring the need for vigilance.

The committee will advise on risk management, governance systems, and internal controls to reduce waste and safeguard public resources within the Ministry of Defence.

The committee is chaired by Joseph Frederick Odartey Blankson, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. Other members include Patrick Vug Nanke, Head of Internal Audit and Investigations at the Internal Audit Agency; Gloria Dami-Baah, Chartered Accountant and experienced Internal Auditor; Brigadier General Ben Gah, former Commander of the 15 Armoured Brigade; and Dominic Agyemang.

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