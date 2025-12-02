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Interior Minister urges collective action against rising synthetic drug, cocaine trafficking

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Social News Interior Minister urges collective action against rising synthetic drug, cocaine trafficking
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has called for urgent collective action to combat the alarming surge in synthetic drugs and cocaine trafficking across West Africa.

He made the call on Friday during the Regional High-Level Dialogue on the Drug Market in West Africa, held in Accra.

“In West Africa, the nature of drug trafficking and consumption has changed dramatically and rapidly. Synthetic drugs are appearing where they once never existed, and traditional cocaine routes are mutating with astonishing agility,” the Minister stated.

Outlining Ghana’s three-pronged approach to tackling the crisis, Mr. Muntaka highlighted the need to strengthen operational readiness, place human welfare at the center of drug response, and reinforce cooperation among stakeholders.

“We must strengthen operational readiness, enhance surveillance, and modernize investigative tools. We must also prioritize prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration, and reinforce cooperation among agencies and countries,” he emphasized.

He added, “Our citizens are not asking us to deliver eloquent speeches. They are expecting us to make decisions that shield their children, protect their borders, and strengthen their institutions.”

The Netherlands Minister for Justice and Security, Mr. Foort Van Oosten, underscored the importance of international collaboration in addressing drug trafficking.

“No country can defeat drug trafficking alone, but together we can,” he said, reaffirming the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting programs aimed at tackling organized and transnational crime.

The conference sought to foster a more coordinated and resilient response to the growing drug threat in West Africa, with participants expected to commit to measurable actions at borders, in communities and within agencies.

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