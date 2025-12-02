Ablakwa urges integrated approach to combat rising drug threat in West Africa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for an integrated approach to drug control, combining prevention, rehabilitation, law enforcement, and community engagement into cohesive strategies.

This call comes amid growing concerns over the rising threat of synthetic drugs and their detrimental effects on communities across West Africa.

He said this at the closing ceremony of the Regional High- level Dialogue on Drug Markets, in West Africa synthetics, cocaine, criminal money and strategic responses on Friday in Accra.

The minister noted that the illicit drug trade poses significant threats to West Africa's peace, security, and socio-economic stability and transforming the region into a major hub for drug trafficking networks.

“A recent data indicates a troubling rise in domestic drug consumption and a swift emergence of synthetic drug markets, which deeply affect youth and vulnerable communities”, he added.

Mr. Ablakwa outlined key priorities for combating drug trafficking, including enhancing intelligence sharing among West African states, developing forensic capabilities for detecting new psychoactive substances, and implementing robust anti-money laundering measures.

He emphasized the necessity for protective youth programs and accessible treatment services, guided by a public health and human rights framework.

The minister adopted the "Accra Call to Action," a commitment among West African governments to collaborative efforts against drug markets, focusing on evidence-based policies to protect communities.

He then urged all stakeholders to translate this commitment into tangible actions, promoting regional solidarity and advancing data-driven policymaking.

Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed Ghana’s readiness to foster partnerships aimed at creating a safer and healthier West Africa, free from the destabilizing effects of illicit drugs and grounded in principles of solidarity and accountability.

On his part, the Minister for Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Foort van Osteen, emphasized the significant health and social harms these drugs inflict, noting their contribution to complex humanitarian challenges across the region.

He called for a united approach, expressing optimism that the discussions would establish a robust foundation for collaboration, enabling common goals to be reached.