Kwahu South fast tracks building permit issuance, call on clients to comply with directives

The Kwahu South Municipal Assembly has introduced new measures to speed up the review and approval of building permit applications for ongoing and future development projects across the municipality.

Municipal Chief Executive Effah Osei Bonsu said all outstanding permit applications inherited by his administration have been cleared. He explained that the new system is strengthening physical planning while boosting the Assembly’s revenue mobilisation efforts.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Osei Bonsu stressed that the municipality’s current development patterns require urgent attention. He called for cooperation from residents to ensure that the Assembly can effectively deliver on its mandate.

He noted that weak monitoring and supervision in previous years allowed buildings to emerge in unauthorised areas, many with poor architectural designs and without the necessary documentation. He attributed the situation to prolonged delays in issuing building permits.

According to him, the new permit regime aims to eliminate such delays and encourage compliance, leaving developers with no justification for putting up structures in unauthorised locations or without proper documentation.

The MCE appealed to residents and all stakeholders to support the Assembly’s efforts to improve physical planning and guide orderly development across the municipality.