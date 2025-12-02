Prof. Agyemang Nominated for CenBa Africa Excellence Award

The Board and Management of the CenBa Graduate Institute, in partnership with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, have nominated Professor (Dr. Dr. Dr.) Joseph Kwasi Agyemang for the Distinguished Professional Achievement Award in Accounting Education at the 7th edition of the CenBa Africa Business Excellence Awards. The nomination celebrates a remarkable academic and professional trajectory that continues to reshape accounting education across continents.

The award honours individuals whose exceptional accomplishments have significantly advanced accounting practice and education. It particularly recognizes contributions that strengthen financial integrity, enhance fraud-prevention systems, and promote transparency across academia, banking and the broader corporate environment. Professor Agyemang’s work in forensic accounting and ethical financial management stands at the heart of these ideals.

A renowned accounting scholar, Professor Agyemang lectures at both the University of South Africa (UNISA) and the University of Eswatini. He has carved an unparalleled niche in global academia by becoming the first person in the world to earn three distinct PhDs in accounting. His doctoral qualifications include a PhD in Accounting Sciences (Auditing) from UNISA, a PhD in Accounting (Accounting Information) from Al-Madinah University in Malaysia, and a PhD in Accounting (Public Sector Accounting) from Universidad Central de Nicaragua.

The decision to nominate Professor Agyemang, according to the Board and the Foundation, was driven by several compelling factors. His extensive contributions to accounting education, both within Africa and internationally, have set a benchmark for scholarly excellence. His influential research on accounting and auditing, especially in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals, has attracted global recognition for its relevance, insight and transformative potential. His record-breaking academic achievements further reinforce his place as a trailblazer in the field.

In a formal invitation to the awards ceremony, the Board and Management of the CenBa Graduate Institute and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation commended Professor Agyemang’s recent projects for their innovation and vision. They noted that his work “pushes boundaries and establishes new benchmarks in accounting education”, adding that his commitment to intellectual rigour, creativity, and quality is evident in his scholarly output, which consistently resonates with academics worldwide.

They also highlighted his positive impact beyond academia. Professor Agyemang’s dedication to community development, social transformation, and the promotion of diverse and inclusive perspectives in his teaching were applauded as integral to his leadership in shaping the next generation of accounting professionals.

Speaking on his nomination, Professor Agyemang expressed profound gratitude, saying he was humbled by the recognition and hopeful that it would motivate others to strive for excellence.

“When society recognizes extraordinary feats, it inspires others to follow suit, helping to make the world a better place”, he said.

The 7th CenBa Africa Business Excellence Awards is expected to attract distinguished personalities from academia, industry, and public service, celebrating individuals whose work is driving Africa’s development and shaping global conversations.