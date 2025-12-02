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National Agricultural Fair and Exhibition Officially launched in Ho

By Desmond Tinana
Agriculture Agric Minister Hon. Eric Opoku cutting the ribbon for the launch of the National Agricultural Fair and Exhibition in Ho with the support of the Volta Regional Minister, Hon James Gunu and Member of the Council of State for Ghana, H.E Gabriel Kwamiga-Atokple Tanko
TUE, 02 DEC 2025
Agric Minister Hon. Eric Opoku cutting the ribbon for the launch of the National Agricultural Fair and Exhibition in Ho with the support of the Volta Regional Minister, Hon James Gunu and Member of the Council of State for Ghana, H.E Gabriel Kwamiga-Atokple Tanko

The Volta Region today hosted the official launch of the National Agricultural Fair and Exhibition, bringing together key stakeholders to celebrate farmers and strengthen collaboration across the agricultural value chain.

In his welcome address, Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, described farmers, fishers, and value chain actors as the backbone of Ghana’s economy, reaffirming government’s commitment to agriculture as a central pillar for national development.

Delivering his address, Hon. Eric Opoku, Minister for Food and Agriculture, noted that the agricultural fair is an important platform for inspiration, innovation, and action. He stressed that the fair is not only an exhibition but a clear demonstration of progress being made in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

He further emphasised that this year’s theme calls on all Ghanaians to patronise locally produced food, strengthen domestic value chains, and build resilient food systems that will serve generations to come.

He encouraged corporate Ghana to continue partnering with the Ministry to honour hardworking farmers while urging participants to fully engage, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for partnership and growth.

Representing the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Madam Marian Kpakpa, Chief Director, praised farmers for their commitment to ensuring food security and assured the Ministry’s continuous support to the sector.

H.E. Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Volta Regional Representative on the Council of State, underscored the importance of collaboration in agriculture, describing food security as a national security priority requiring collective responsibility and deliberate action.

The event, chaired by Togbe Kpatamiah Dzekle VII, was attended by MDCEs, heads of decentralised government agencies, students, and key stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

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