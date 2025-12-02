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Tue, 02 Dec 2025 Education

WASSCE 2025: WAEC releases subject-by-subject performance trend

  Tue, 02 Dec 2025
WASSCE 2025: WAEC releases subject-by-subject performance trend

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reported fluctuating performance trends in the core subjects over the past four years, a statement issued by Mr John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, has said.

For Core Mathematics, 61.39 per cent of candidates obtained Grades A1–C6 in 2022, rising to 66.23 per cent in 2023 and 66.86 per cent in 2024, before dropping sharply to 48.73 per cent in 2025.

In English Language, 60.39 per cent passed in 2022, increasing to 73.11 per cent in 2023.

The pass rate dipped slightly to 69.52 per cent in 2024 and recorded 69.00 per cent in 2025.

Performance in Integrated Science stood at 62.45 per cent in 2022, improved to 66.82 per cent in 2023, but fell to 58.77 per cent in 2024 and 57.74 per cent in 2025.

For Social Studies, the Council recorded 71.51 per cent in 2022, 76.76 per cent in 2023, and 71.53 per cent in 2024, before declining to 55.82 per cent in 2025.

WAEC said the 2025 results showed that 209,068 candidates (48.73%) obtained Grades A1–C6 in Core Mathematics.

Additionally, 52,991 (11.62%) had D7, 52,145 (12.15%) obtained E8, and 114,872 (26.86%) recorded F9.

In English Language, 289,673 candidates (69.00%) secured A1–C6, while 37,712 (8.18%) obtained D7 and 54,294 (12.86%) recorded F9.

For Integrated Science, 220,806 candidates (57.74%) passed with A1–C6. WAEC added that 54,580 (11.85%) had D7, 45,783 (11.97%) scored E8, and 61,243 (16.05%) obtained F9.

In Social Studies, 248,538 candidates (55.82%) made A1–C6, with 33,670 (7.38%) scoring D7, 40,608 (9.12%) obtaining E8, and 122,449 (27.50%) recording F9.

GNA

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Comments

Ebiemo | 12/2/2025 3:13:31 PM

Thus is an accurate reflection of the capabilities of the students, no the fake ones NPP govt were churning out

Comments1
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