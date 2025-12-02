Man who shot Adansi Dompoase chief at Obuasi funeral arrested

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a 30-year-old man accused of shooting and injuring a traditional ruler from Adansi Dompoase during a funeral ceremony at Obuasi.

Police say officers on duty rushed to the scene on Saturday, 29 November, after hearing a sudden gunshot. They quickly intervened and arrested the suspect, identified as Nana Yaw Dankwa, who was allegedly holding an unregistered single-barrelled firearm loaded with ammunition.

The injured chief was taken to a health facility for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police confirm that the suspect remains in custody and will be arraigned as investigations into the shooting continue.

The Chief of Dompoase within the Adansi Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu II, was hit by a stray bullet during the firing of muskets at a funeral.

The Chief was among other dignitaries and traditional rulers attending the funeral rites of the late mother of the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Mrs. Faustilove Appiah Kannin, in Obuasi.

The incident occurred when the Chief, with his delegation, was exchanging pleasantries with the Omanhene of Asebu Kwamankese and Dompoasehene, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu II, and other colleague chiefs.

Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu II was rushed to the hospital.