Tier-2 Pension: Promise, Reality and a Growing Crisis of Confidence

For many formal-sector workers in Ghana, the introduction of a three-tier pension system under National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766) was meant to be a landmark reform, a path to more robust retirement security. The first Tier (managed by Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT) would guarantee monthly pensions; Tier-3 would offer voluntary personal savings; and Tier-2, a mandatory occupational pension scheme, would top up retirement savings and give a lump sum upon retirement. In theory, a sound mix of safety, coverage, and private-sector efficiency.

But today the promise of Tier-2 stands exposed as deeply flawed. Contributors and pensioners are raising the alarm. Decades of contributions locked away in low-yield instruments, opaque fund management, shrinking retirement value, and dwindling trust. Many now describe the system as a “ticking time bomb.” This is not just stroke-of-bad-luck for some fund managers. It is institutional design, and regulatory failure.

How Tier-2 Is Supposed To Work

Under Act 766, formal-sector employees are required to contribute to three pension “tiers”:

Tier 1: Managed by SSNIT, a defined-benefit pension giving monthly payments on retirement.

Tier 2: A mandatory occupational pension scheme --- defined-contribution (DC) --- managed by privately licensed trustees and fund managers (under National Pensions Regulatory Authority, NPRA).

Tier 3: Voluntary personal pension/provident funds.

For Tier-2, typically 5% of an employee’s basic salary is set aside. That amount is invested by the fund manager over the employee’s working life. Upon retirement (or exit/other triggers), the contributor receives a lump sum payment, which in theory comprises the total contributions plus investment returns (minus fees/charges). The rationale being that private management should allow professional fund managers to invest across diversified assets, maximize returns over the long haul and deliver meaningful retirement top-ups. But the reality looks very different.

What’s Gone Wrong --- Why Many Feel Tier-2 Benefits “the insurer more than the insuree”

Conservative investment + over-reliance on government instruments: One of the biggest criticisms of Tier-2 is that a vast majority of contributions, reportedly over 70% are parked in low-yielding government-backed securities (bonds or instruments) rather than diversified across equities, corporate bonds, or alternative investments that might deliver higher returns.

Government instruments are “safe,” but safety comes at a cost --- minimal yield. Against Ghana’s inflation and the volatile cedi, low yields erode real returns, meaning that retiree lump sums may be poor or even inadequate relative to expectations. Essentially, fund managers are playing it safe, perhaps to avoid the regulatory or reputational risk of losses. But in doing so, they sacrifice growth. That conservative positioning resembles “warehousing savings,” not investing them.

Defined-contribution Design Shifts Risk Entirely onto Workers: Because Tier-2 is a DC scheme, there are no guaranteed benefits. What a retiree gets depends on how much was contributed, how long contributions lasted, and, crucially, how well the fund was invested. There is no safety net, minimum guarantee, or defined pension amount.

In theory, this risk-return tradeoff is fair. In practice, many contributors have little visibility or control over how funds are invested, and when returns are minimal or negative (in real terms), their retirement security is undermined. As one advocacy group puts it, pension funds are “not government funds”; they belong to individuals, and there is no guarantee of benefits. This dynamic benefits the “insurer” (i.e. the private trustees/fund managers) more than the “insuree” because the latter bear all the downside risk, while the former still earn management fees.

Delays, Mismanagement, Weak Implementation History: Implementation of Tier-2 has faced serious teething problems. A 2024 analysis described how, at the start of the reform, a temporary account --- the Temporary Pension Fund Account (TPFA) --- was used to collect contributions because trustees, custodians, and fund managers were not yet fully licensed or in place. The result was large delays, government interference, and failure to transfer accumulated contributions to legitimate pension-fund managers, undermining growth potential from the very beginning.

In some cases, retirees who made their 5% Tier-2 contributions since 2010 still reportedly cannot access the lump sum benefits because the funds have never been properly invested or transferred. Thus, for some pensioners, the problem is not only under-performance, it’s non-performance.

Governance Problems, Political Interference, Lack of Accountability: Beyond financial under-performance, there are growing concerns about governance. According to commentary from watchdog groups, some politically connected firms have reportedly been awarded pension-management contracts, sometimes to the detriment of fund performance.

Given that workers have no choice in the allocation of their mandatory Tier-2 contributions, this creates a captive, involuntary investor base, with little recourse to demand better performance or accountability. The potential for abuse is high. If political patronage and not performance determines who manages pension funds, the retirement security of millions depends not on market returns, but on who you know.

What This Means for Retirees and For the Future of Pension Security in Ghana

Lump sums at retirement may be far lower than expectations. Because of the conservative asset allocation and limited diversification, many workers nearing retirement face grim prospects. Their Tier-2 “nest egg” might barely keep pace with inflation, or worse, its real value may shrink over time. What was supposed to form a comfortable cushion could become nothing more than a modest buffer. This undermines a fundamental purpose of pension reform. Smoothing consumption over old age. For many, especially those depending only on Tier-1 plus Tier-2, retirement income may fall short of meeting even basic needs.

Erosion of Trust --- Strike at the Legitimacy of the Three-tier Model

Perhaps worse than poor financial performance is the erosion of trust. When contributors suspect mismanagement, delays, or political interference, the whole three-tier architecture loses credibility. That undermines confidence not only among current workers, but also among future contributors, including those in the informal sector who might otherwise consider voluntary pension enrollment (Tier-3). And reduced confidence may weaken efforts to deepen pension coverage across the economy, an essential goal if Ghana’s old-age dependency ratio is to remain manageable.

Macro-economic and Fiscal Risks Amplify Pension Risk

Because much of Tier-2 is invested in domestic government securities, pension funds are exposed to sovereign risk. If the government restructures debt, defaults, or undertakes a debt exchange, Tier-2 funds could be hit. Indeed, public-sector unions have warned against using Tier-2 funds as part of any “haircut” in debt restructuring. In effect, a pension scheme meant to secure individual retirement savings becomes a mechanism that transfers government debt risk onto workers --- a fundamental inversion of the social protection logic.

Why Structurally the System Seems biased toward “insurer advantage”

Stepping back, one can identify a pattern. The architecture of Tier-2 combined with regulatory environment and Ghana’s macroeconomic context structurally advantages fund managers relative to contributors.

DC design + compulsory contributions + captive pool of workers: Because contributions are mandatory, fund managers have a large and predictable pool of capital. Contributors cannot “opt out,” so fund managers don’t need to compete on performance. The incentive is not to maximize returns (which carry risk), but to minimize volatility, which is safer politically and reputationally.

Regulatory/market constraints: Pension funds in Ghana face tight restrictions on asset allocation, especially regarding offshore investments. That limits diversification, especially in a market where domestic capital markets are shallow. As a result, most funds are parked in government bonds --- safe, but low yield.

Weak oversight + political risk: Frequent changes in trustees/fund managers (sometimes influenced by politics), lack of transparent reporting, delayed transfers and poor investment decisions all contribute to a recurring cycle of underperformance and distrust.

In short, the system gives fund managers a near-risk free environment (predictable contributions, minimal regulatory pressure to deliver high returns) while placing all the downside --- inflation, currency depreciation, interest rate risk, debt restructuring, squarely on pensioners’ shoulders.

International Comparisons: is Ghana Alone in This?

Hybrid pension models combining public defined-benefit schemes with private defined-contribution supplements are common worldwide. When properly implemented --- with diversified portfolios, strong regulation, transparency, and deep capital markets, such models can perform reasonably well. But success depends heavily on institutional capacity, market infrastructure, and good governance. In many developing economies, including Ghana, those conditions are weak or unstable.

Critics of the Ghana model argue that Tier-2 represents a textbook case of transplanting a pension model from developed-country contexts, with deep capital markets and stable economies, into a structurally different reality, without proper adaptation. The result is nothing but under-delivery of retirement outcomes, and a system ill-suited to the economic vagaries of Ghana. In other words: other countries may use similar hybrid models, but very few face Ghana’s combination of macroeconomic volatility, shallow markets, weak oversight, and political interference.

The Human Cost: Voices of Disillusionment

Workers, especially long-serving public-sector employees are growing increasingly anxious. At a 2025 forum organized by members of the health-sector pension schemes, stakeholders lamented “poor return on investment” and questioned whether Tier-2 would deliver anything meaningful in retirement. They referred to Tier-2 as a “ticking time bomb.” Many pensioners and contributors now see Tier-2 not as a pension “top-up,” but as a forced savings scheme that barely escapes being a dead weight on retirement security. For significant numbers of contributors, the worst-case scenario looms. Decades of contributions, but lump sums insufficient to support basic retirement needs.

What Must Change: Reforms for a Pension Future worth Trusting

If Tier-2 is to redeem its original promise, significant reforms are urgently needed --- structural, regulatory, and institutional. Among the necessary steps:

Diversify asset allocation and loosen constraints on investment. Allow (with prudent regulation) broader investment --- equities, corporate bonds, real estate, regional or international assets rather than over-concentrating in Ghana government securities. Set clear but flexible guidelines for fund managers to balance risk and return, rather than incentivizing ultra-conservatism. Strengthen transparency, reporting and accountability. Require periodic, public disclosure of fund performance, asset allocation, fees and charges. Contributors should be able to see exactly how their savings are invested, and what returns are being generated (net of fees). Establish minimum return benchmarks (or at least reasonable expectation guidelines) for fund managers, tied to inflation or cost-of-living indices to prevent real-value erosion over long periods. Protect fund governance from political interference and patronage. Enforce legal provisions under Act 766 that pension funds are the property of individual contributors, not subject to political whims, debt restructuring or use as government revenue. Ensure that selection/contracting of trustees and fund managers follows transparent, merit-based processes, and is insulated from political appointees or patronage networks. Improve regulatory and institutional capacity of oversight bodies. Empower the regulator (NPRA) to monitor not just compliance and risk, but performance outcomes and suitability of fund managers. Strengthen enforcement capacity to sanction under-performing or negligent fund managers. Promote financial literacy and awareness among contributors. Inform workers, from the time they start contributing, about the nature of defined-contribution pensions, risks, long-term returns and realistic retirement expectations. Encourage voluntary additional contributions (via Tier-3) especially for workers who desire stronger retirement security beyond what Tier-2 may deliver. Consider hybrid design with partial risk-sharing or safety net for retirees. Evaluate introducing a safety net or minimum benefit floor to protect retirees from catastrophic loss (e.g. negative real returns, debt restructuring). Explore a blended model --- part defined contribution, part defined benefit, to balance the burden of risk between individuals and institutions.

My Thoughts

Tier-2 pension was borne out of good intentions. To secure retirement for formal-sector workers; to relieve pressure on public pension commitments; to leverage private-sector efficiency and professional fund management. But more than 15 years since the adoption of the three-tier system, Tier-2 has shown its cracks. Conservative investment behaviour, weak oversight, opaque governance, political interference and economic volatility have all conspired to erode the retirement promise Tier-2 once represented.

What remains is a system that, for many delivers little more than a slow-burning hope, consumed by inflation, currency depreciation, and institutional inertia. Contributors who trusted that their 5 percent would grow over decades now watch skeptically as their supposed nest egg shrinks in real value. If nothing is done, Tier-2 risks becoming a monument to failure. A pension scheme that enriched fund managers and bureaucracies, but failed the very workers it was meant to protect. For Ghana’s long-term social and economic stability, and for the dignity of its ageing workforce, that must not be allowed to happen. Reform is not an option, it is an urgent national imperative.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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