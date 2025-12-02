A Nation at the Crossroads: A Civic Call to the Chief Justice and Electoral Commission

Democracy Demands Answers

In the sacred halls of Ghana’s democracy, where the ballot box is the voice of the people and the Electoral Commission its steward, silence in the face of grave questions is not neutrality—it is complicity. Today, we echo the civic appeal of Dr. Valerie E. Sawyerr and call upon the Chief Justice, Parliament’s Special Committee on Electoral Affairs, and all guardians of our constitutional order to demand answers to six million-dollar questions that strike at the heart of our democratic integrity.

The Six Questions That Cannot Be Ignored

1. Why were three different results released for one national election?

This unprecedented act has left a trail of confusion, eroding public confidence in the sanctity of our electoral outcomes.

2. Why was voter registration restricted to district offices?

This decision disenfranchised thousands—especially the youth, the elderly, and rural citizens—violating the spirit of inclusive participation.

3. Why were daily registration figures riddled with inconsistencies?

Operational lapses and data irregularities raise red flags about the Commission’s preparedness and impartiality.

4. Why was an independent audit of the voter register denied?

Transparency is the bedrock of trust. Refusing an audit fuels suspicion and undermines the legitimacy of the register.

5. Why was the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central disqualified without clear justification?

The selective application of rules threatens the level playing field essential for free and fair elections.

6. Why did the Commission proceed with a contest nullified by the NDC, barely a month after a court lifted an injunction?

The timing and legal ambiguity cast doubt on the fairness of the process and the respect for party autonomy.

A Call to the Chief Justice and Oversight Bodies

We respectfully urge the Chief Justice and relevant parliamentary committees to:

Convene a public inquiry into the 2024 electoral process, with subpoena powers and civil society participation.

Mandate an independent forensic audit of the 2024 voter register and results collation process.

Establish clear legal timelines for injunctions and electoral decisions to prevent last-minute confusion.

Review the EC’s operational protocols to ensure accessibility, transparency, and accountability.

A Civic Duty for All Ghanaians

This is not a partisan cry. It is a patriotic call. Whether NDC, NPP, CPP, PNC, or independent, every Ghanaian has a stake in the credibility of our elections. We must rise above political lines and demand systems that reflect our collective will—not the whims of any one office.

Let us remember: democracy is not a gift bestowed by institutions. It is a covenant sustained by the vigilance of the people.

Our Recommendations for Reform

Constitutional clarity on the powers and limits of the Electoral Commission.

Civic education campaigns to empower citizens on their rights and responsibilities.

Digital transparency tools for real-time publication of registration and results data.

Non-partisan oversight mechanisms embedded within the EC’s operations.

In the Spirit of Legacy and Accountability

As Dr. Sawyerr has shown, the courage to speak truth to power is the highest form of patriotism. Let us honor that courage by demanding answers—not for vengeance, but for vindication of our democracy.

Let this be our civic covenant:

That no Ghanaian is denied the right to vote.

That no result is released without clarity.

That no institution is above scrutiny.

That no silence shall shield injustice.

The Silence of SALL: A Democratic Wound Yet to Heal

In the 2020 elections, the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) were denied parliamentary representation—a constitutional breach that remains unresolved. For over four years, these communities have watched national decisions unfold without their voice in Parliament. This exclusion is not just a technical error; it is a betrayal of democratic promise. Ghana’s democracy cannot claim integrity while entire constituencies are silenced. We call on the Electoral Commission, the Chief Justice, and Parliament to issue a formal apology and take urgent steps to restore representation through a by-election or constitutional remedy. Justice delayed is democracy denied.

By Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of Concerned Senior Citizens of Conscience and Inspired by the Civic Appeal of Dr. Valerie E. Sawyerr, Former Senior Policy Adviser to President John Mahama