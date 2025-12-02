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Gender Minister reaffirms commitment to stronger civil society partnerships

By Enock Akonnor
Social News Gender Minister reaffirms commitment to stronger civil society partnerships
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with civil society organisations to advance community-led development and social protection initiatives across the country.

Speaking at the regional convening of the Shifting the Power Programme on Monday, 1st December 2025, Dr. Lartey who served as guest of honour, officially launched the Civil Society Strengthening Programme (CSSP) Strategy.

The event, organised by STAR-Ghana Foundation and its partners, brought together civil society leaders, development organisations and international stakeholders for the unveiling of the new strategy.

Describing the gathering as a “significant step toward reimagining civil society’s role in national development,” the Minister underscored the importance of the CSSP Strategy as more than just a formal initiative.

According to her, it marks a renewed regional commitment to enhancing local leadership, fostering organisational resilience, and deepening cross-country partnerships in Ghana, Zambia and Malawi.

Dr. Lartey highlighted the indispensable role of civil society in driving social development, especially in advancing gender equality, child welfare and broader social protection goals.

She noted that effective delivery of the Ministry’s mandate is closely tied to strong collaboration with CSOs, who continue to amplify the voices of women and children, promote accountability, strengthen community structures and generate evidence that shapes national policies.

She further emphasised the Ministry’s continued prioritisation of platforms that bring government and civil society together to co-create policies and respond to emerging challenges affecting vulnerable populations.

Commending STAR-Ghana Foundation and its partners, the Minister praised their sustained investments in organisational development, capacity-building and strategic partnerships. She described their contributions as “invaluable to Ghana’s progress,” noting that such efforts are essential to a robust and vibrant civil society sector.

With the event coinciding with World AIDS Day, Dr. Lartey also used the occasion to draw attention to the country’s ongoing HIV response. She called for strengthened advocacy and community-led interventions aimed at reducing new infections and eliminating stigma.

She urged stakeholders to ensure that all individuals, especially vulnerable groups, can access treatment, care and social support without discrimination.

The regional convening concluded with renewed commitments from participating organisations to work collectively toward a more empowered, resilient and inclusive civil society landscape across the region.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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