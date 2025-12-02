Ghana, U.S. deepen diplomatic and security cooperation

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced a series of significant diplomatic gains following a “very constructive” meeting with the Acting United States Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Rolf Olson.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Minister highlighted renewed momentum in Ghana–U.S. relations, noting that both countries have made “positive strides” across visa policy, trade, immigration, and security cooperation.

One of the major developments is the restoration of 5-year visas for Ghanaian travelers, a decision expected to ease mobility for citizens and strengthen people-to-people ties.

The Minister also confirmed the removal of President Trump’s 15% tariffs on cocoa, semi-processed cocoa, and other eligible agricultural exports; a move anticipated to boost Ghana’s agribusiness sector and improve trade volumes.

On immigration matters, Ghana has been exempted from the Trump administration’s most recent Green Card Review and temporary immigration suspension policy.

The Minister described the exemption as evidence of “the strength and mutual respect underpinning Ghana-U.S. relations.”

Arrangements for Ghanaian and U.S.-based fans ahead of the upcoming World Cup were also discussed, ensuring smooth travel and coordination for tournament attendees.

Beyond diplomacy and trade, the statement announced enhanced security collaboration between the two nations. Under the longstanding bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement, Ghana and the U.S. have increased intelligence sharing, expanded joint training activities, and improved coordinated use of U.S. military aviation assets.

Minister Ablakwa emphasized that all aviation activities will be “fully coordinated with the appropriate government authorities,” reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to transparency and national sovereignty.

The Minister further expressed optimism regarding ongoing negotiations under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), noting that Ghana remains hopeful for a positive outcome that advances the country’s economic interests.

Concluding his statement, Hon. Ablakwa reiterated that Ghana’s strategic national interest continues to guide all engagements with the United States. “Ghana-US relations will continue to prioritize the best deals for the people we serve,” he said.

The developments mark a notable deepening of bilateral cooperation, signaling strengthened ties between Accra and Washington across multiple sectors.