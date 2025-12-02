Drug abuse cases rise in Sunyani Zongo

Drug abuse among the youth in the Sunyani Zongo community is becoming a growing concern. Many parents say they now live in fear as more young people turn to drugs, a problem that is tearing families apart and worrying community leaders.

According to some leaders, over 60% of youth in the Sunyani Zongo community are involved in drug-related activities, and the number continues to rise each year.

They lament that even the promising young people they once saw as future leaders have been lost to drug abuse, with many arrested and jailed as a result.

A community member identified several key factors pushing the youth into drug use: peer pressure, curiosity, stress, and lack of parental guidance. Reports also indicate that drug dealers have made these substances easily accessible, especially in the Zongo community, which some describe as the “headquarters” of drugs in the Sunyani district.

Community leaders say the effects are being felt across the area, with increased crime rates, broken families, and rising youth unemployment. Many fear that if the situation continues to worsen, the future productivity and well-being of the community may be at risk.

As concerns grow, many believe a united effort from families, schools, and community leaders is essential to prevent further harm and create a safer environment for young people. Drug abuse is a serious problem that affects the youth most and leads to many social and health challenges. It is time for immediate action to protect the community’s future.

(The writer is an Adolescent Journalist in Sunyani)