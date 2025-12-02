ZIPLINE MUST STAY - Stop Destroying What Works

What kind of leaders look at a system that saves lives and decide their first move is to destroy it? What government sees medicine reaching remote communities within minutes and says it must stop? What leadership watches a working service help the poor and still chooses to cut it off? Why does anything that benefits ordinary people become a threat the moment politics takes over? And why do they keep treating citizens as if they do not deserve what works?

With all your talk about wisdom, you want to cancel the Zipline contract with nothing ready to replace it. People depend on those deliveries for medicine and survival. What happens to them when you pull the plug? And what exactly do you expect health workers to do when an emergency hits and the supply that should arrive in ten minutes now takes two hours?

The claim of “no value for money” is not sincere. It is a political attempt to stain the service so it can be scrapped. Anything that does not come from the NDC becomes a target. They either fight it or destroy it, no matter the benefit to the country. Why is anything that wasn’t created by them seen as a threat instead of help?

Look at the comments from their own leaders. The Majority Leader Ayariga says it is too expensive. The Health Minister Akandoh repeats that the drones have carried items he finds unnecessary. Others online call it wasteful or useless. None of this matches the realities on the ground. And if they truly believe these things are unnecessary, have they bothered to ask the nurses and doctors who rely on these supplies? Have they asked the families who received lifesaving deliveries?

Here are the facts. Zipline operates fully stocked distribution centres that function every single day. These centres need reliable power, cold storage, safety systems, trained staff, flight monitoring rooms and constant restocking. Every delivery requires planning, packaging and checks that match health standards. The technology and equipment are costly because they work at a high level and deliver with speed. That is what keeps people alive. What part of this makes them uncomfortable? That it works?

These centres create skilled jobs for Ghanaians. Flight operators, technicians, pharmacists, inventory officers and support staff earn a living through this system. Cancel it and those jobs vanish at once. How does taking away employment help the country?

Now think about the state’s own record. How many health facilities have we managed properly? This same minister has been moving from facility to facility speaking about weak administration. Yet we suddenly believe we can build and manage a nationwide drone service that requires precision, quick response and advanced systems. What kind of thinking is this? Why do we try to fix things that are not broken? And if the public sector struggles to manage basic systems, what gives them the confidence that they can run this?

Some complain about the cost. If you think it is high, then renegotiate it. If you still believe change is needed, prepare your alternative and keep the service running until you can prove your model works. That is, if the NDC even has an alternative to begin with, considering how confused they remain about the very 24 hours economy promise they used to deceive their way into office. Should anyone trust a government that cannot explain its own headline policy?

One of the weakest arguments came from the Minority Leader Ayariga. He claimed that the money for the Zipline contract could be used to construct roads to the very communities that rely on drone delivery. This statement exposes a shallow understanding of both cost and development. And if this was truly so simple, where are the roads after all these years?

If it were truly so simple, why were those roads not constructed long before Zipline arrived? Why are these same roads still in poor shape after all the years they controlled the budget? The answer is clear. Road construction has become one of the most abused sectors in our public spending history. Inflated contracts, abandoned sites, inflated cost variations, ghost projects and politically selected contractors who vanish after collecting mobilisation funds. That is our reality. Who do they think they are fooling with the sudden interest in roads?

This is why no one should take seriously a politician who claims that canceling a working health service will magically free money to fix roads. That claim is misleading. It is even worse when it comes from the NDC, because the record speaks for itself. And if they have failed to manage road money for decades, what makes anyone believe they will get it right now?

We have seen inflated road contracts that doubled or tripled without matching progress. We have seen housing and feeder road projects where money was spent yet the results were far below what was paid for. We have seen audits expose long lists of abandoned works with millions unaccounted for. We have seen contractors who took funds and either delayed unnecessarily or never returned to site. These issues are well known. So how can anyone accept the argument that canceling Zipline will suddenly fix roads?

Yet they want Ghanaians to believe that the same money they fail to manage properly in the road sector will suddenly be used efficiently once Zipline is gone. That cannot be taken seriously.

Roads and health logistics solve different problems. You do not gamble with the health of citizens while waiting for a politician to build a road. Even if a road is constructed today, emergencies still need fast supply. A delivery that takes ten minutes by drone can take two hours by road. In emergency care, those minutes decide who lives and who dies. And who will carry the blame when the delay costs a life?

Ayariga’s argument only shows they are searching for excuses to destroy the project. If he truly cared about the communities, he would push for better roads while keeping critical health supply services running. That is responsible leadership. Why is this so hard for them to understand?

Instead, they want to kill a functioning system before they have anything ready to replace it. They want Ghanaians to trust that they will suddenly manage funds well after years of evidence that they do not. Some of us are not fooled. Should anyone be?

Canceling a working system with nothing ready to replace it is reckless. It puts lives at risk. It destroys jobs. It weakens the health sector. It leaves remote communities exposed. It invites shortages, delayed care and preventable deaths. How do they justify that?

If the contract has issues, fix them. If pricing needs review, renegotiate. If transparency needs improvement, demand it. You do not remove a vital service before you have a replacement that works.

Some of us will speak. We will not sit and watch the NDC tear down good initiatives while offering nothing useful in return. Ghana deserves leadership that protects life, not politics that sacrifices it for convenience.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna