Time for Reflection, Time for Transparency

As the Electoral Commission Chair prepares to face a constitutional committee in response to serious petitions, Ghana must reflect—not only on the allegations, but on the integrity of the process itself.

In 2020, the EC Chair was shielded from direct testimony during the election petition trial, sparking debate over accountability and institutional privilege.

Today, under Article 146 of the Constitution, no such shield exists. If a prima facie case is established, the committee of inquiry will require a full defense.

Why a Public Hearing Matters

Builds public trust in both process and outcome

Demystifies constitutional procedures for ordinary citizens

Counters misinformation and partisan speculation

Affirms the principle that no public office is above scrutiny

Civic Recommendation

We call on the Chief Justice and committee members to ensure transparency by:

Live-streaming proceedings, or

Providing timely public summaries

Ghana’s democracy should not thrive in secrecy, but in sunlight.

Our Collective Call

Let this be a moment of constitutional clarity, not confusion.

Let the process be seen, not whispered about.

And let every citizen know that accountability is not a threat—it is a promise.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]