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Tue, 02 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Time for Reflection, Time for Transparency

Time for Reflection, Time for Transparency

As the Electoral Commission Chair prepares to face a constitutional committee in response to serious petitions, Ghana must reflect—not only on the allegations, but on the integrity of the process itself.

In 2020, the EC Chair was shielded from direct testimony during the election petition trial, sparking debate over accountability and institutional privilege.

Today, under Article 146 of the Constitution, no such shield exists. If a prima facie case is established, the committee of inquiry will require a full defense.

Why a Public Hearing Matters
Builds public trust in both process and outcome

Demystifies constitutional procedures for ordinary citizens

Counters misinformation and partisan speculation

Affirms the principle that no public office is above scrutiny

Civic Recommendation
We call on the Chief Justice and committee members to ensure transparency by:

Live-streaming proceedings, or
Providing timely public summaries
Ghana’s democracy should not thrive in secrecy, but in sunlight.

Our Collective Call
Let this be a moment of constitutional clarity, not confusion.

Let the process be seen, not whispered about.

And let every citizen know that accountability is not a threat—it is a promise.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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