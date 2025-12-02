Take a Bow or Face the Bench”: A Civic Call for Accountability and Constitutional Fidelity

Ghana’s democratic health rests on the pillars of accountability and constitutional fidelity. As petitions mount against key public officers—including the Electoral Commission leadership and the Special Prosecutor—the nation faces a solemn choice: uphold due process or embrace honorable resignation. Both paths demand integrity, not defiance. This civic brief outlines the constitutional options, moral imperatives, and collective responsibilities that must guide our response.

In moments of constitutional tension, silence is complicity. Ghana now faces such a moment. With ten petitions forwarded to the Chief Justice—seven against the Electoral Commission (EC) leadership and three against the Special Prosecutor—the nation must confront a solemn question: Should public officers resign, or go through the full due process?

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo once declared, “Resigning is not an option when the state initiates proceedings against you”. Yet others argue that resignation, when done with dignity, can preserve institutional trust and national unity.

Let’s examine both paths.

Option 1: Go Through Due Process

Constitutional Steps Under Article 146:

The Chief Justice reviews the petition for prima facie merit.

If warranted, a committee of inquiry is formed.

The officer is given a fair hearing.

The committee recommends removal or exoneration.

Pros:

Upholds rule of law and institutional independence.

Allows truth to emerge through evidence.

Sets a precedent for transparent governance.

Risks:

Prolonged public uncertainty.

Potential erosion of trust if process is politicized.

Emotional toll on institutions and officers.

Option 2: Voluntary Resignation

What It Signifies:

A gesture of humility and national service.

Avoids prolonged scrutiny and distraction.

Allows institutions to reset and rebuild public confidence.

Pros:

Swift resolution and restoration of focus.

Preserves dignity of office.

Signals moral leadership.

Risks:

May be perceived as admission of guilt.

Could embolden politically motivated petitions.

Civic Call to Action

We urge the EC Chairperson, her Deputies, and the Special Prosecutor to:

Reflect deeply on the gravity of the petitions.

Consult their conscience and constitutional duty.

Choose the path that best serves Ghana’s democratic future.

Whether they resign or face inquiry, the choice must be rooted in honor, transparency, and national interest.

Recommendations for Citizens and Coalitions

Monitor proceedings with vigilance, not vengeance.

Educate the public on constitutional processes.

Resist partisan manipulation of justice.

Demand transparency from the Chief Justice and committee.

Prepare civic statements and banners that call for dignity, not division.

Final Word

This is not a witch hunt. It is a constitutional reckoning. Ghana must rise—not in anger, but in accountability. Let those entrusted with power either take a bow or face the bench—but let them do so with integrity.

Retired Senior Citizen

Civic Innovator & Coalition Advocate

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]