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Tue, 02 Dec 2025 Feature Article

In Defense of Due Process: A Civic Call Amid Petitions Against EC Leadership and Special Prosecutor

In Defense of Due Process: A Civic Call Amid Petitions Against EC Leadership and Special Prosecutor

Ghana stands at a constitutional crossroads. The Presidency has forwarded ten petitions—seven against the Electoral Commission (EC) leadership and three against the Special Prosecutor—to the Chief Justice for review. This moment, though politically charged, is not a crisis. It is a civic test. And how we respond—as citizens, coalitions, and custodians of democracy—will shape the integrity of our Republic.

What the Constitution Says
Under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, public officers such as the EC Chairperson, her Deputies, and the Special Prosecutor may be removed only through a structured, impartial process:

The President’s role is administrative: Upon receiving a petition, he must forward it to the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice determines prima facie merit: If the petition has substance, a committee of inquiry is established.

The process mirrors that for removing Superior Court judges, ensuring fairness and independence.

This is not a political maneuver—it is a constitutional safeguard.

Why This Process Matters
Protects institutional independence: The EC and Special Prosecutor are not partisan tools. They are guardians of electoral integrity and anti-corruption enforcement.

Prevents arbitrary removal: No public officer should be dismissed without due process, no matter how powerful the accuser.

Upholds public trust: Transparency and fairness are the bedrock of democratic legitimacy.

A Coalition Response: Vigilance Without Vendetta

We, the undersigned civic coalitions, traditional leaders, and concerned citizens, issue this collective statement:

“We affirm the sanctity of due process. We urge the Chief Justice to uphold constitutional integrity without fear or favor. We call on all Ghanaians to remain vigilant, informed, and united—not in partisanship, but in principle.”

Our democracy is not sustained by silence. It is sustained by civic courage, constitutional clarity, and collective conscience.

What Citizens Must Do Now
Stay informed: Read beyond headlines. Understand the legal process.

Stay engaged: Demand transparency from all institutions—without bias.

Stay united: Resist the temptation to politicize justice. This is bigger than any party.

This Is a Test of Our Republic
This moment is not about Jean Mensa, Dr. Bossman Asare, Samuel Tettey, or Kissi Agyebeng. It is about whether Ghana will honor its own laws. It is about whether we, the people, will rise above rumor and rancor to defend the rule of law.

Let us not fail this test.
Retired Senior Citizen
Civic Innovator & Coalition Advocate
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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