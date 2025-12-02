In Defense of Due Process: A Civic Call Amid Petitions Against EC Leadership and Special Prosecutor

Ghana stands at a constitutional crossroads. The Presidency has forwarded ten petitions—seven against the Electoral Commission (EC) leadership and three against the Special Prosecutor—to the Chief Justice for review. This moment, though politically charged, is not a crisis. It is a civic test. And how we respond—as citizens, coalitions, and custodians of democracy—will shape the integrity of our Republic.

What the Constitution Says

Under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, public officers such as the EC Chairperson, her Deputies, and the Special Prosecutor may be removed only through a structured, impartial process:

The President’s role is administrative: Upon receiving a petition, he must forward it to the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice determines prima facie merit: If the petition has substance, a committee of inquiry is established.

The process mirrors that for removing Superior Court judges, ensuring fairness and independence.

This is not a political maneuver—it is a constitutional safeguard.

Why This Process Matters

Protects institutional independence: The EC and Special Prosecutor are not partisan tools. They are guardians of electoral integrity and anti-corruption enforcement.

Prevents arbitrary removal: No public officer should be dismissed without due process, no matter how powerful the accuser.

Upholds public trust: Transparency and fairness are the bedrock of democratic legitimacy.

A Coalition Response: Vigilance Without Vendetta

We, the undersigned civic coalitions, traditional leaders, and concerned citizens, issue this collective statement:

“We affirm the sanctity of due process. We urge the Chief Justice to uphold constitutional integrity without fear or favor. We call on all Ghanaians to remain vigilant, informed, and united—not in partisanship, but in principle.”

Our democracy is not sustained by silence. It is sustained by civic courage, constitutional clarity, and collective conscience.

What Citizens Must Do Now

Stay informed: Read beyond headlines. Understand the legal process.

Stay engaged: Demand transparency from all institutions—without bias.

Stay united: Resist the temptation to politicize justice. This is bigger than any party.

This Is a Test of Our Republic

This moment is not about Jean Mensa, Dr. Bossman Asare, Samuel Tettey, or Kissi Agyebeng. It is about whether Ghana will honor its own laws. It is about whether we, the people, will rise above rumor and rancor to defend the rule of law.

Let us not fail this test.

Retired Senior Citizen

Civic Innovator & Coalition Advocate

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]