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Zipline contract costs state more than $520,000 every month – Health Minister

  Mon, 01 Dec 2025
Health Zipline contract costs state more than $520,000 every month – Health Minister
MON, 01 DEC 2025

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has disclosed that the government is currently paying over $520,000 each month for services provided by Zipline Ghana under a contract signed in 2018.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, December 1, 2025, the Minister explained that the agreement obliges the state to pay $88,000 monthly for each of the six operational distribution centres run by the company.

An audit of the service has revealed worrying gaps between the payments and the actual scope of operations. According to the review, only 12 percent of the areas served by Zipline qualify as hard-to-reach communities, while a mere 4 percent of the deliveries made by the drones can be classified as emergency medical supplies.

“These findings raise critical questions about whether the scale of payments under this contract reflects the true needs of our health system,” Mr. Akandoh said, stressing the need for government to ensure value for money.

He added that the review will inform decisions on how to optimise the service, protect the public purse, and maintain the timely delivery of essential medical supplies to Ghanaians.

The Minister concluded that further assessments and strategic interventions are being undertaken as part of broader efforts to strengthen accountability and efficiency within the health sector.

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